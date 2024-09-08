A New Streaming Show Has Totally Won Over Both Critics And Audiences. Sam Jackson And Don Cheadle's Mustache Game Is Just One Plus

The 2024 TV schedule has been filled to the brim with some truly entertaining titles, and they’re still coming. September is off to a great start, as a new streaming show just hit the scene. It’s making quite the impression, based on the fact that it not only has over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences are also incredibly high on the show as well. There are plenty of reasons to check out the show, with the mustache game of Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle being among them.

What’s The Show That’s Seemingly Striking A Chord With Viewers And Critics?

TV pundits and general audiences seem to be in agreement over Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Now one of the best shows on Peacock , the streamer’s original offering currently boasts a 93% critics score on RT . If that weren’t impressive enough, the Will Packer-produced limited series also possesses a 92% audience score. I’d say that’s a relatively impressive accomplishment for any kind of program.

On top of the aforementioned accomplishments, the period piece fought its way (no pun intended) to the number one spot on Peacock’s top TV shows list. Samuel L. Jackson – who joined Kevin Hart and more for the show – seemed to be particularly pleased with that accomplishment, as he posted about it on his Instagram story. Take a look at the post down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Fight Night, which is based on the 2020 podcast of the same name, takes place in 1970s Atlanta. The crux of the story is an armed robbery that occurs on the night of Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight against Jerry Quarry. As the description for the series teases, the incident serves as the spark that leads to the ATL becoming known as the “Black Mecca.” Given the ‘70s setting, there are some seriously eclectic looks on display, and Don Cheadle and Sam Jackson’s mustaches are just the tip of the iceberg.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Post Is Giving The Best Bushy Facial Hair Vibes

This weekend, Samuel L. Jackson, who can deliver a cool line , also took to his Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the show. His snapshots show him, Don Cheadle, Kevin Hart, Terrence Howard and more sporting some seriously funky threads. The afros, mutton chops and mustaches (oh my) were also on point. Check out the images that the Avengers icon shared:

A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) A photo posted by on

You’d be hard pressed to find an ensemble of actors that looks as fresh as those guys do. Also, I just can’t take my eyes off Terrence Howard’s outrageous wig, which he even wore to the show’s premiere this past week. The costumers’ dedication to the finer details associated with the time period is definitely admirable, and one of the reasons why people should consider checking out the groovy and gritty show. Seriously, if high marks from critics and audiences paired with impeccable mustaches don’t sell you, then I don’t know what will.

You can stream the first three episodes of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist now using a Peacock subscription , with the subsequent five chapters hitting the streamer on Thursdays. Also, read up on Samuel L. Jackson’s upcoming projects .