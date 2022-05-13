Firestarter Streaming: How To Watch The New Stephen King Adaptation Online

There have been dozens of Stephen King adaptations released over the years, with many of the horror and literary icon’s best movies available to stream right now. And now it looks like that list is just a tad bit longer, as the long-awaited Firestarter remake is available to stream online. If you have been meaning to check out the long-in-the-works remake starring Zac Efron as a young father who attempts to protect his pyrokinetic daughter from a nefarious government agency, the time has finally come and you have to wait no more.

Below is a break down of everything there is to know about how to watch Firestarter streaming as well as some information on its theatrical run, and much, much more about what looks to be one of the scariest 2022 movie releases so far.

Where Is Firestarter Streaming?

As of May 13, 2022 (Friday the 13th), anyone with an active Peacock premium subscription can watch Firestarter streaming, as the latest Stephen King adaptation has been added to the platform’s incredible library of horror movies, shows, and other specials.

And, with Firestarter being one of most anticipated releases by Universal Pictures (which falls under the same corporate umbrella as Peacock) so far this year, you’ll probably see the movie plastered all over the streaming service’s homepage and list of recommendations. To save you some time and a few clicks, though, we’ve provided a direct link to the movie below:

Firestarter Is Also Playing In Movie Theaters

Don’t have Peacock or prefer to watch horror movies on the big screen? Well, you’re in for some good news, as Firestarter is also playing in theaters across the United States. Universal Pictures announced that the movie would be released theatrically and on Peacock with the debut of the explosive and thrilling trailer back in February. This news came just a few weeks after it was revealed that Firestarter would carry an R-rating during its theatrical run, which is good news for longtime fans of Stephen King’s book-to-movie adaptations.

Because movie times differ by location, you’ll probably want to check your local listings for all the details about when you can watch Firestarter at your local movie house.

If You’ve Already Watched Firestarter…

Firestarter is currently streaming on Peacock and showing in theaters nationwide. There is more to follow as there are several upcoming Stephen King adaptations slated to be released later in 2022 and for many years to come.