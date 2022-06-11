First Look At My Policeman Is Here After Harry Styles Revealed 'There's Bum Bum' In The Movie

Harry Styles is one of the biggest names in music right now, with his recent album, “Harry’s House,” still going strong on streaming and even breaking records in vinyl sales as of late. As the year progresses, the 28-year-old singer is going to have a huge year in film too, as he has two leading roles coming up. One of these is a gay romantic drama called My Policeman, which is heading to Amazon Prime. After the movie garnered a lot of buzz for including nudity from Styles (confirmed by the man himself), we have our first look at one of 2022's upcoming movies .

This week, Prime Video shared two images of My Policeman. The stills see Harry Styles in character as a closeted policeman living in 1950s Brighton, England alongside The Crown’s Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Take a look:

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The movie hits streaming in November, following a limited theatrical release that's set run two weeks. The images establish the core characters of the movie, with the musician starring as Tom Burgess, Corrin playing school teacher Marion Taylor, who he marries and David Dawson portraying Patrick Hazelwood, the man he is secretly in a relationship with.

The My Policeman first look arrives after Harry Styles told The Howard Stern Show (via Billboard ) that he shows his “bum bum” in the movie but “no peen.” The movie is expected to include sex scenes between Styles and David Dawson's characters. The director, Michael Grandage, recently told Vanity Fair that the intimate moments were choreographed to be about “lovemaking” rather than the common “kind of thrusting sense of sex” often depicted in explicit scenes in movies and TV.

The movie is based on the 2012 romance novel of the same name, which was written by Bethan Roberts. In the book, Patrick Hazelwood is a museum curator, which seems to be alluded to in the first image, as paintings are shown in the background. The adaptation was announced early last year, with Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner penning the script and Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti is also involved as a producer.

Harry Styles made his acting debut in 2017’s Dunkirk, during which he was under the direction of Christopher Nolan. Late last year, the “As It Was” singer made a surprising cameo in Eternals and ahead of My Policeman’s release, he’ll also star in Don’t Worry Darling, which is a thriller directed by (and starring) Olivia Wilde , who Styles is reportedly dating after meeting her for the project. The film also features Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll and is set in the 1950s.