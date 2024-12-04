The Harry Potter Series Reportedly Has An Actor In Mind For Snape, And He’s A Fantastic Choice

Fans of the Wizarding World, we have some great news! As chatter continues about who could be cast in HBO's Harry Potter series, a new name has come flying out of the Tri-Wizard Cup, if you will, for the role of Severus Snape. That's right, reportedly, Paapa Essiedu is in the running to play the potions master, and he would be a fantastic choice!

Best known for his roles in I May Destroy You and Black Mirror, Paapa Essiedu is allegedly in the running for the role Alan Rickman had in the Harry Potter movies, per THR.

Notably, this is not a done deal, he is simply a name floating around. However, it is an idea that I'm certainly excited about, and I'm so here for this choice for a multitude of reasons.

First of all, Essiedu has shown off his dramatic talents in many critically acclaimed projects like I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project and Black Mirror's "Demon 79" episode. He also has experience working in massive ensembles through films like Murder on the Orient Express and his time in the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Secondly, this casting would emphasize HBO's promise to feature a diverse cast in this show.

Plus, Snape is in his early 30s at the start of the Harry Potter books, making Essiedu the perfect age for the part, seeing as he's 34 years old. Alan Rickman was in his 50s when he played the aspiring Defense Against the Dark Arts professor. However, that's not a knock in the slightest toward the OG Harry Potter cast member, because his performance is legendary. It simply acknowledges the fact that if the Gangs of London actor is cast, it will be the first time the on-screen Snape matches the age of book Snape.

Not to mention, if he gets the part, a high-profile project like this will undoubtedly propel Paapa Essiedu into a new (and deserved) realm of stardom.

But again, let's not get our hopes up just yet. While things are looking good, nothing is confirmed as HBO told the outlet:

We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.

Paapa Essiedu is the second name to be seriously put into the ring, even though nothing is confirmed. Before him, it was announced that Mark Rylance was a frontrunner for the role of Dumbledore. So, if both these castings work out, this Harry Potter series cast is going to be locked and loaded with some excellent talent.

I feel comfortable arguing the notion that Snape is one of the most vital characters to cast, especially when it comes to the people who work at Hogwarts and interact with Harry and his friends. Plus, he plays an integral role in the rise and fall of Voldemort, and when it comes to the story of Harry and his parents, he serves as a vital bridge and piece of the puzzle. So, it's important that they pick the right person. If this news turns out to be true, it seems like they have.

Overall, this is a massive and exciting potential step forward for the Harry Potter series, and hopefully, it gets finalized soon. In the meantime, while we wait for more updates about this new project, you can stream the OG films with a Peacock subscription or Max subscription.