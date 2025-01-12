Ghost Of Tsushima Is Getting An Anime Adaptation, And I Can't Wait To See How These 5 Aspects Of The Game Are Handled

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Ghost of Tsushima, the 2020 PlayStation action role-playing game that was both a love letter to classic samurai films and one of the most engaging video game experiences of the 21st century. In addition to Chad Stahelski’s long-in-the-works movie based on the game being one of the most anticipated upcoming video game adaptations , we’re also getting Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new Crunchyroll anime series.

As a longtime fan of the game (seriously, go play it), I’m beyond stoked to see how Ghost of Tsushima and its Legends multiplayer expansion will be turned into an anime series in the next couple of years. And, I’m probably not the only one wondering how certain aspects of the game will be handled in this small-screen adaptation. That said, here are five things I can’t wait to see…

It Sounds Like The Anime Series Will Focus On The 'Legends' Add-On, But I Hope Jin Sakai's Story Isn't Left Out

In January 2025, Crunchyroll announced during Sony’s CES press conference that the two were teaming up for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends with a release window slated for sometime in 2027. With the upcoming anime series taking its title from the multiplayer expansion released several months after the main game in 2020, I can’t help but feel like this will be more of an adaptation of the bonus mode where players teamed up to take on all kinds of supernatural enemies inspired by Japanese mythology. Though that does sound promising, I hope this doesn’t mean we won’t see Jin Sakai’s story, which feels like something from one of Akira Kurosawa’s classics , play out as well.

Jin, the titular character in Ghost of Tsushima, had one of the most engaging, emotional, and transformative arcs of any video game character of the past decade, which is saying a lot considering there’s been no shortage of amazing narrative-heavy games. I hope we see that awe-inspiring opening battle sequence with the invading Mongols, his journey as the “Ghost,” and his heartbreaking story with Lord Shimura, his uncle who didn’t agree with his new tactics of fighting off the invading forces.

I Hope The Series Has A Combination Of Samurai And Horror Elements Introduced In The Game

If the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends series ends up taking elements from both the main game and multiplayer expansion, I can’t wait to see how those are depicted in the anime format. There’s a long history of horror-influenced anime movies and shows , and I have reason to believe the new adaptation won’t be any different.

On one hand, you have the more grounded approach of the main game with its story about a young samurai going to great (and incredibly violent and unorthodox) lengths to protect Tsushima Island from the invading forces. On the other, in the Legends addition, you have quests by different warriors teaming up to fight demonic-like enemies that are taken from Japanese mythology.

Less grounded and more fantastical, the multiplayer game had a lot of great horror elements that I think can work really well in an anime series. With director Takanobu Mizuno, who previously worked on Star Wars: Visions, leading the charge, I think that balance won’t be too difficult to pull off.

I Also Can't Wait To See How The Supernatural Worlds And Enemies Of 'Legends' Are Depicted

Anyone who has played the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends game knows that the multiplayer expansion has some eye-catching, albeit terrifying, supernatural worlds and enemies, which stand in stark contrast to the more realistic aesthetic of the main game. I really can’t wait to see how those realms and the enemies found in each of them work in anime format, because it could be really, really awesome.

Obviously, this is something that would be challenging to do in the Ghost of Tsushima movie that’s been in development for a few years now, but it’s totally possible in anime, especially with a top-notch team of animators getting everything ready. Though I have questions about how those worlds and enemies will be depicted, I am excited to see if they’re taken directly from the game or given a new look exclusive for the show.

I'm Eager To See How Gyozen The Storyteller Fits Into The Show

Gyozen the Storyteller is just one of many non-playable characters, or NPCs, from Legends that made the game so much fun. For those not familiar with the key figure, he was a storyteller who would travel throughout the island of Tsushima and share tales of ancient warriors who long ago protected the land. Interacting with him would start one of the quests in the multiplayer mode, in which he would serve as the narrator.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Gyozen appears again as the series narrator and sets up each story (an exact episode count hasn’t been announced yet), which is something we’ve seen in shows like What If…? on Disney+. The show, which ended in late 2024 , featured Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher setting up each story, though he would often become involved . I’m not sure if that’ll be the same for Gyozen, but it would be fun to know more about the storyteller’s own story.

Ghost Of Tsushima Doesn't Hold Back With The Violence, And I'm Excited To See How That's Depicted In The Series

Tsushima is a violent game. No, not over-the-top levels of violence you see in the likes of Mortal Kombat or Gears of War, but pretty much what you would expect from a game that combines samurai battles, stealth kills, and some gnarly duels before the credits roll. I can’t wait to see how that element is depicted in the series.

Depending on which route the series takes, we could see Jin Sakai using arrows, swords, knives, and other unique ways to defeat Mongols, straw hats, and other enemies from the game, or we could see the ancient heroes taking on possessed soldiers and supernatural entities. Either way, I’m pumped.

(Bonus): But I Hope This Doesn't Mean Chad Stahelski's Ghost Of Tsushima Movie Is On Ice

Back when John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in March 2023, I wrote about how the movie had me excited for Chad Stahelski’s Ghost of Tsushima movie more than any other project from the stuntman-turned-director, and that still stands. However, with no new information coming out about the movie in quite some time, I’m starting to get worried about the project. I really hope that the Legends anime series doesn’t mean we won’t see Stahelski’s live-action movie.

There’s enough room in the world for both of these projects to come out without hurting one another. If anything, they could propel each other by offering different adaptations of the great game. We shall see.