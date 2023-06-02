Good Omens: Why Season 2's New Opening Could Reveal A Lot About David Tennant And Michael Sheen's Returns

The second season of Prime Video’s Good Omens is on the way, just over four years after the first season premiered to introduce David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. The first season was based on the beloved book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, with readers having a pretty good idea of what would happen in the show. The second season is heading into uncharted territory without a book to use as guide, and the newly-released opening credits sequence could reveal a lot about the plot that will bring the stars back to their roles… whether or not we can interpret the clues yet.

The Season 2 Opening Credits

Prime Video had a heavenly treat for fans of Good Omens with the release of the opening credits sequence for Season 2, when the first episode of the new season won’t premiere for viewers with Amazon Prime subscriptions until July 28 in the 2023 TV premiere schedule . Clocking in at almost two minutes, the new credits reuse the same theme tune and figures for Crowley and Aziraphale, but just about everything else is very different. Take a look:

Now, as somebody who has read the Good Omens book and considers the series to be among the best Prime Video shows , I couldn’t tell you what most of that means, but I sure am excited! The Heaven and Hell imagery isn't surprising, but a vat of pickled herring in a graveyard that includes the headstone for Jane Austen? A zeppelin and propeller planes that look right out of World War II? A trip to outer space? Rabbits and hearts falling from the sky? They could mean anything! In fact, Neil Gaiman took to Tumblr to confirm to a fan that there’s a lot packed into the intro for Season 2:

More Easter Eggs than in a fancy Easter Egg shop the week before Easter.

There are some identifiable reveals in the opening, such as “The Arrival” as the title of the first episode and members of the cast who will be returning. I’m also guessing that the gravestone marked “HERE LIES THE FORMER SHELL OF BEELZEBUB” is a nod to the fact that the role of Beelzebub will be played in Season 2 by Bridgerton’s Shelley Conn instead of Season 1 actress Anna Charlotte Martin reprising her role. The WWII imagery also suggests that we'll get some Crowley/Aziraphale flashbacks again, but as for why the Season 2 opening could probably reveal a whole lot… well, let’s look back to 2019 for that.

The Season 1 Opening Credits

Prime Video also released the opening credits to Season 1 back in 2019, and any reader who knew the Good Omens book well could have explained the apple tree in a garden, the burning bookstore, the spaceship, and even the fish falling from the sky. Once you know the events of the book and/or have seen the full first season, it’s clear that the credits tell a lot of the story. It all makes sense in hindsight, and I'm guessing that the same will be true for Season 2! Take a look back at the Season 1 opening, if you’re in the mood for a refresher:

If Season 2’s opening is packed with “more Easter Eggs than a fancy Easter Egg shop,” as Neil Gaiman phrased it, then it seems like a safe bet that everything is important to the story… but we just won’t be able to figure everything out until the episodes release. Given that Prime Video hasn’t even released a trailer yet to show whether the stars recaptured the Season 1 chemistry that Gaiman praised in 2019 or if there will be plenty of Queen songs to get stuck in our heads all over again , there’s only so much speculation we can do!

For now, we can all at least revisit the first season streaming with Amazon Prime Video as the weeks count down to Season 2, and hope that whatever comes in the next batch of episodes will be as entertaining as the end of the world was in Season 1.