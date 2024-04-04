32 Great Rom-Coms That Went Straight To Streaming

Whether you like it or not, love is everywhere, whether in the best rom-coms ever or in our television shows. Today, we'll be talking about some great rom-coms that didn't even get the chance to appear on a big screen—in fact, all of them went straight to streaming. Let's get into it.

Palm Springs (2020)

Palm Springs was a romantic comedy that premiered on Hulu in 2020 and starred Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. Honestly, it's one of the best romantic comedies of the last few years. It tells the story of two strangers who meet at a wedding only to find themselves stuck in a time loop at the location—the titular Palm Springs. Truly, it's a great time.

Someone Great (2019)

Co-produced by Paul Fieg and starring Gina Rodriguez from the Jane the Virgin cast , Someone Great was an awesome rom-com from 2019 that also starred Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise. The film follows a music journalist who goes on a trip with her best friends when she is dumped by her boyfriend and has to leave her friends behind for a new job. But of course, the trip doesn't go exactly as planned – and is hilarious in every way.

Crush (2022)

Hailing from Hulu and starring Rowan Blanchard, Crush is the coming-of-age film mixed with a rom-com that we all love and went straight to streaming. The movie tells the story of a teenager joining her school's track team to get close to her crush – but this takes a turn when she starts to feel for her crush's sister.

Fire Island (2022)

If you want an excellent streaming rom-com from Hulu that is also one of the best LGBTQ+ movies, Fire Island is the one for you. This movie, starring SNL's Bowen Yang, follows the adventures of a group of young gay men as they travel to the legendary Fire Island, NY, for a vacation, only for things to take a turn. Pride and Prejudice also inspired the film itself.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Always Be My Maybe is a hidden gem and a great streaming rom-com from Netflix. Starring Randall Park in one of his best roles and Ali Wong, the film is about childhood friends who reunite as adults after not speaking for years due to a disastrous fling as teenagers. The chemistry remains – but so do the fears, and they must learn to deal with it.

Red, White, And Royal Blue (2023)

Ugh, Red, White, and Royal Blue was huge on Amazon Prime when it came out and made us feel all the feelings . Based on the novel of the same name, the movie follows the story of two young men who hate each other but pretend to be friends with their parents thanks to politics. But the lie between enemies and lovers is relatively thin, and feelings grow.

Love Hard (2021)

Starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet, this rom-com that feels just like Christmas is a great movie for those looking for a streaming film from Netflix. Love Hard follows a young woman who decides to finally meet her online crush—only to discover that he is not what his online pictures show, and things take a turn from there. I love this movie so much that I will recommend it to anyone.

The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)

Directed by Ian Samuels and hailing from Amazon Prime, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is all about Mark and Margaret and how they are somehow stuck in a time loop. Deciding to make the best out of a bad situation, they start to get to know each other, and feelings grow. I'm already feeling the butterflies in my stomach from this one.

Meet Cute (2022)

Mixed with sci-fi and plenty of rom-com, Meet Cute is the Peacock streaming movie we all need. Starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, the film follows a young woman who has a time machine and continuously relives the same date to feel happy, but it takes a turn for the worst. It's certainly a fresh idea and one I love to watch.

To All The Boys I Loved Before (2018)

Do you remember when Noah Centineo was everywhere on Netflix? It's because of To All The Boys I Loved Before. This film, based on the novel of the same name, follows a young woman who secretly wrote love letters to all her crushes when she was younger. Her sister accidentally mails them all out, causing hilarity to ensue as one of her former crushes proposes to her with a deal.

The Valet (2022)

Directed by Richard Wong and starring Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving, The Valet is a Hulu original film that tells the story of a valet who is given the most important job of his life – to fake date an actress to cover up an affair of hers, and it throws his life upside down. Trust me, you'll be laughing your butt off during this one.

Sitting In Bars With Cake (2023)

Amazon Prime always seems to have some of the best original rom-coms, and Sitting in Bars with Cake stands out. This movie follows the story of a baker bringing cake to bars to boost her confidence thanks to the help of her friend, but their lives change when one of them receives a brain cancer diagnosis. While it is a rom-com, it's also a great movie about friendship.

Love, Guaranteed (2020)

Hailing from Netflix and starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, Love, Guaranteed is the rom-com you've been looking for. The film takes place in Chicago and follows a lawyer who decides to take a client who wishes to sue a dating site, but feelings begin to arise between them as the case continues.

I Want You Back (2022)

This is a rom-com film that has everyone. Starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, I Want You Back from Amazon Prime tells the story of strangers who decide to team up after bitter breakups with their exes, planning to sabotage the new relationships. But, of course, things go differently than planned.

No Pressure (2024)

Netflix has plenty of decent rom-coms, and No Pressure is one of them. A rom-com, the film hails from Poland and tells the story of a chef who is tricked into coming home for a funeral, but while there, she winds up growing feelings for a farmer who happens to have more secrets than she thought.

Your Christmas Or Mine? (2022)

Amazon Prime delivers in Your Christmas or Mine? If you're looking for a cheesy, Christmas-themed rom-com, this is for you. Your Christmas or Mine? stars Sex Education cast member Asa Butterfield, and Cora Kirk as a young college couple who decide to surprise the other at their family's homes for Christmas – only to discover they have vastly different holiday traditions and secrets come out not that long after.

Something From Tiffany's (2022)

Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson star in Something from Tiffany's, a romantic comedy set during the Christmas season. The movie follows the story of a woman who somehow ends up with an engagement ring that was meant for someone else—but this crazy adventure leads her to find the person she's truly meant to be with.

Set It Up (2018)

Starring Top Gun: Maverick cast member, Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch, Set It Up is a Netflix rom-com that follows the story of two assistants in New York City who are both overworked at their jobs and decide to do something crazy—set up their bosses so their lives can be a little easier. However, feelings begin to arise between the two of them, and things get a heck of a lot more complicated.

If You Were The Last (2023)

Starring Anthony Mackie and Zoë Chao, this Peacock original rom-com is one you won't want to miss. If You Were The Last is mixed in with a little bit of sci-fi and follows the story of two astronauts out in space who are sent away on a multi-year mission that ends with them stranded. However, as they survive, they also fall in love, and yes, it's about as cute as you can imagine.

Rosaline (2022)

Hulu has given us some excellent rom-coms, and Rosaline is one of them. This film, starring Kaitlyn Dever, tells the story of Rosaline, the ex-girlfriend of the famous Romeo from Romeo and Juliet, and tells the story of the renowned Shakespeare classic from her point of view. And yes, it's about as funny as you can imagine. The film is based on the novel When You Were Mine.

Upgraded (2024)

Amazon Prime gave us Upgraded, a rom-com starring Camila Mendes that I'm sure everyone here will love just as much as I do. This movie follows a young woman who aspires to become a big shot in the art world and is upgraded to first class on a work trip. There, she meets a charming young man who believes her to actually be her boss—and she decides to go with the white lie.

Happiest Season (2020)

Happiest Season is definitely one of the best comedies on Hulu, but it also mixes in some great romance. This modern-day Christmas movie follows a young woman who brings her girlfriend home for the holidays but is afraid to come out to her conservative parents despite doing so, causing a whole mess of problems.

Players (2024)

Starring Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and more, Players is a Netflix original rom-com about a sports journalist who is looking for a serious relationship. She decides to get help from her friends and co-workers to devise a play to get her crush to date her—only for feelings to rise between other people as well.

At Midnight (2023)

Hailing from Paramount+, At Midnight is a rom-com that comes straight from Mexico. It follows the story of a young actress who catches her boyfriend cheating on her, tries to find herself again, and falls for the janitor who works at the hotel where she is currently filming.

Shotgun Wedding (2023)

One of Jennifer Lopez's best romantic comedies , Shogun Wedding is a rom-com mixed with some action adventure, all coming from Amazon Prime. This movie follows the story of a couple who have to work together to somehow save their family when they are captured by pirates demanding millions of dollars for their loved ones to live. Yes, it's just as wacky as you can probably expect it to be.

Zoey 102 (2023)

Acting as a sequel to Zoey 101, this Paramount+ original film is a fun one for Zoey 101 fans . Starring Jamie Lynn Spears, Zoey 102 follows Zoey as she travels for her friend's wedding, only to run into her old flame from high school, Chase – all while trying to make sure everything goes as planned for her friend's special day.

Rye Lane (2023)

Starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane comes from Hulu and tells the story of two strangers who, unfortunately, have experienced breakups. And, of course, this leads to them getting to know each other – and feelings begin to rise.

The Half Of It (2020)

This coming-of-age rom-com is one that I'm sure everyone will like, if not for the drama it also includes. Netflix gave us The Half of It, which tells the story of a jock who enlists the help of a Chinese-American female student to get a girl to fall for him – but of course, she is also in love with his crush, and it causes plenty of mayhem.

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

Starring Keiynan Lonsdale, My Fake Boyfriend is a rom-com from Amazon Prime about a gay man who desperately needs his friends to stop him from going back to his toxic ex. So his friends decide to create a fake boyfriend that is supposed to make his life easier, but it only complicates things further.

Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, Holidate is an original Netflix rom-com about two young adults who decide to be each other's 'date' to holiday events and act as boyfriend/girlfriend. Of course, feelings begin to arise, complicating everything.

Somebody I Used To Know (2023)

Starring Alison Brie and Jay Ellis, Somebody I Used To Know is an Amazon Prime original rom-com about a young woman who travels back home and reunites with her ex. This one encounter leads her to question everything that she has become over the last few years of her life.

Let It Snow (2019)

John Green creates some excellent novels, and Let It Snow is one of them. The movie, based on the book of the same name he co-wrote with two other authors, is a Netflix original rom-com that follows several different relationships of young adults/teenagers during the holiday season and the hijinks that appear.

Some of these are such great movies, and I would gladly watch any of them. Now, I will go and watch Happiest Season for the umpteenth time while I dream of Christmas.