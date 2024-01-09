I’m Happy For The Bear’s Golden Globe Wins, But The Awards Show Needs To Make One Key Change

The 2024 Golden Globes aired on January 7th, during which the best 2023 movies and TV shows were honored in dozens of categories. Unsurprising to most who tuned in, a handful of projects swept their categories like the Succession cast, who cleaned up the TV categories for Drama, and Oppenheimer, which had an incredible night. FX’s The Bear was also heralded, as it won Best Television Show - Comedy or Musical, Best Actress, and Best Actor both for Television Show - Comedy or Musical. Though this all has me thinking that change needs to be made.

For those that may be unfamiliar with the hit show, it follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who gives up his job at a Michelin-star restaurant to return to Chicago to help run his family’s sandwich shop, which he’s newly inherited. The shop is a mess, and his family life is no better after the death of his older brother leaves them in debt, but that doesn’t stop Carmy and his co-workers from trying to turn things around.

Don’t get me wrong, the cast of The Bear definitely deserve their moment to shine, especially after that sophomore season. Both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri are also incredibly deserving of their awards. However, I don’t think the series was entered into the right category.

The Bear Is Not A Comedy

There's a bit of confusion over what genre The Bear actually belongs to. While Hulu lists it as a comedy, a quick Google search or visit to IMDb will tell you that it's classified as a comedy-drama. The more accurate categorization, in my opinion, is "dramedy." This means that it combines elements of both genres.

Sure, the hit FX series offers some laughs but, at its core, it’s a show that explores the fast-paced and high-stress restaurant industry while also dealing with family trauma. That's not exactly pure comedic material.

And yet, The Bear has been entered into the “comedy” category at all major award shows since its debut in June 2022. Why? I’m not an expert, but I think it has something to do with the fact that the show is a half-hour long, which has historically been the length of most comedies.

The problem is that’s not the case anymore. With the rise of streaming, the runtime has become less indicative of what genre a show is going to be. Ted Lasso, for example, had episodes that ran much longer than the allotted thirty minutes, and yet it was still able to compete in the comedy category. Needless to say, it's time that the Golden Globes and other awards shows find a way to clear up the confusion.

The Bear’s Win Is Proof That Award Shows Need A Dramedy Category

There’s not a doubt in my mind that The Bear deserved to win, however, its win means that true comedies like Abbott Elementary and Jury Duty lost out on their moment to shine. If this trend of nominating dramedies in the comedy category continues, I’m afraid that true sitcoms will never get the recognition they deserve. Then again, having the Hulu/FX production and other dramedies compete in the drama category would probably mean those shows would never win in favor of true dramas like Succession.

Luckily, there is a solution that will make everyone happy. All major TV award shows should create a new category dedicated solely to dramedies. I don't think that's too much to ask. To that point, the Globes just implemented two new awards this season: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (which Barbie won as expected) and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

A “Dramedy” category might not have worked several years ago when shows were still firmly planted in their genres, but it definitely would fly today. After all, more and more shows are combining elements and testing the limits of runtimes, so it’s only fair they see their hard work pay off in the form of award nominations. It could even become the category with the toughest field of competition.

If you missed out on the show, check out our complete list of all the 2024 Golden Globe winners. After, consider checking out The Bear which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription so you're caught up before Season 3 comes out. And don’t forget to tune in to the Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15th to see if the series dominates the Comedy category again. Also, keep your eyes locked on the 2024 TV schedule in case those new episodes drop this year.