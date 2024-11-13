'How Dare You!' Harry Potter's Aunt Petunia Was Asked About The TV Reboot, And She Gave Her Honest Thoughts

In just a couple of years, those with a Max subscription won’t only be able to rewatch all the Harry Potter movies in order , they’ll also be able to catch a new era of the Wizarding World when the Harry Potter TV show premieres on the streaming platform. As casting is currently underway for the new adaptation of the J.K. Rowling books, Fiona Shaw (a.k.a. the original films' Aunt Petunia) reacted to the upcoming reboot.

When Fiona Shaw was approached by People about the topic while attending the New York City premiere of Bad Sisters Season 2, the actress exclaimed “How dare you!” in a joking manner. And then, she said this:

I wish them well. I mean, can stories be retold? They must be retold over time. It seems to me no time [has passed] since we told it, but maybe it's [for] a whole new generation.

While it may feel like yesterday for Fiona Shaw, it’s been 24 years since the original Harry Potter films were cast. And by the time the first season of the reboot is presumably ready to be released, the film series’ finale, Deathly Hallows Part 2, will be celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Fiona Shaw is certainly not the only person who perhaps feels it’s too soon to make more Harry Potter. The son of the original (and late) Dumbledore actor Richard Harris, suggested Warner Bros. leave the series “alone” after finding the movies to be “fantastic.”

In Shaw’s case, she doesn’t sound opposed to them as she wished the new cast “well,” but it seems more like the mere idea of them being explored again is aging her. It’s true that much of the generation who grew up with the original Harry Potter movies have grown up and are showing their kids now. Heck, even the Harry Potter cast members are having kids left and right, with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright all becoming parents within the past few years.

The 66-year-old’s response certainly feels valid, and it will ring relatable to many. However, Warner Bros’ TV boss also recently made a solid point about the upcoming TV series giving the opportunity for fans to see the beloved books get explored in more depth than the films could provide. As of September of this year, the production announced an open casting call for the streaming series, and they are presumably hard at work right now finding the best actors to play all the parts. And, rumor has it that Mark Rylance is the frontrunner for Dumbledore , though Warner Bros. has refused to confirm it.

As Harry Potter casting continues, one has to wonder if any of the original cast members will reprise their roles. While we wait for more information, you can check out the new series from the Wizarding World, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, premiering on Max on Thursday, November 14.