HBO Max Is Even Cheaper For Subscribers Now (But You Have To Act Quickly)

With so many streaming services to opt in on these days, customers are always keeping their eyes and ears open for subscription discounts from the biggest platforms. While Netflix recently upped its prices without making a whole lot of noise about it, HBO Max is in the middle of a special offer that will definitely help save some hard-earned dollars, but the key here is jumping on the promotion as quickly as possible.

According to its current deal, HBO Max’s monthly fees are cut by 20% for an entire year for those who sign up on the promotional webpage . Which means the normal ads-included rate of $9.99 per month has been reduced to a $7.99 monthly fee, while the ad-free rate of $14.99 dropped down to $11.99 per month. Both plans include the usual perks of HBO and HBO Max’s massive slate of original programming, though the “With Ads” version doesn’t include Warner Bros.’ same-day film releases, 4K UHD programming, nor offline downloads.

It’s not specifically stated up front whether or not hopeful consumers need to be brand-new subscribers, so while that is usually the case in these situations, it’s certainly worth trying out for anyone who’d cancelled their subscriptions in the past for one reason or another. For those who do sign on for the promotional plan, the standard monthly fees will be charged after that first discounted year.

The reason why timeliness is of the essence is because HBO Max’s current 20%-off deal is only for a two-week stretch, from January 12 through Tuesday, January 25. And the deal couldn’t have hit at a better time for anyone interested in checking the streaming service out, as 2022 immediately kicked off with some marquee releases.

The day after HBO Max announced the 20%-off plans, John Cena’s new superhero-ish series Peacemaker debuted, following up on the character first introduced in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021. The show immediately attracted attention for its wonderful opening title sequence and all things eagle-related, with new episodes streaming weekly. That same day marked the Season 1 finale of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven.

Let’s also not forget the year started with the highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which fans are still talking about. Not to mention other top-notch releases such as the entirety of Search Party’s fifth and final season, ongoing episodes of the Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That… and more. As far as upcoming releases go, Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes follow-up series The Gilded Age will at last make its debut on January 24, just one day before this deal ends, and other high-profile releases such as Westworld Season 4, The Flight Attendant Season 2, and Game of Thrones’ much-ballyhooed spinoff House of the Dragon. If nothing else tickles your fancy, just do it for the dragons.

To reiterate, HBO Max’s 20%-off promotion will end on Tuesday, January 25, so be sure to secure a full year of savings by signing up. And check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else will be hitting HBO Max and beyond throughout the year!