Following Heartstopper Season 2's Trailer, Fans Are Obsessed With One Adorable Detail

How could you not be a fan of Heartstopper when it's one of the cutest, kindest and most romantic YA shows on at the moment? This series was named among the best new shows of 2022 , and with Season 2 right around the corner, fans are getting hyped to see Nick, Charlie and co. back on screen. So, when the official trailer for the Netflix series dropped, many couldn’t contain their excitement about the wholesome show returning, and they were also obsessed with one adorable detail.

However, before we get into the little detail everyone is obsessed with, first check out the entire trailer for Heartstopper, which looks even more romantic than Season 1.

While Heartstopper’s Season 2 trailer is full of sweet scenes between Nick and Charlie, there is a four-second montage of dates that features a clip of Kit Connor’s Nick kissing Joe Locke’s Charlie on the cheek. One fan, @luvheartstopper posted the wholesome montage on Twitter, and I can’t get enough of it, especially the lil peck on the cheek, check it out:

dates ❤️‍🩹

The love and affection Nick and Charlie have for each other is one of the major reasons they’re among the iconic LGBTQ+ couples on YA TV . Now, that they’re officially boyfriends, even though not everyone knows just yet, they’re clearly in their honeymoon phase, and absolutely loving their time together, as shown in this tiny clip fans are fawning over. I think @snugglyspring encapsulated the excitement among fans best when they posted:

nick's little kiss on charlie's cheek, can you hear me screaming, crying, throwing myself against the wall???

With over 8 thousand likes and nearly 100 thousand views, it’s clear there are lots of viewers who can’t get enough of this sweet scene between Charlie and Nick. @whylenaaa encapsulated my feelings about it perfectly as they posted:

in this part I had to pause to try and put myself together

The hype for Nick kissing Charlie on the cheek didn’t stop there either, as @istankitconnor tweeted about their love for the scene, posting:

the little kiss they're so boyfriend coded omg 🥹

To cap things off, the adoration surrounding Nick’s moment of affection was rounded out by a thought from @loverrrnelson who posted:

i love that this is the part of the trailer that we're all still collectively losing our minds over

I couldn’t agree more, I love that we’re “collectively losing our minds” over this scene and the trailer as a whole. One of the reasons I love Heartstopper so much is because of how kind, patient and accepting the series is. As Nick goes on his own coming-out journey, it’s clear that Charlie is there to support him all the way, and their bond is stronger than ever. What really hammers this point home is how often they show their affection through scenes like this cheek moment.