Here’s What Disney+ Is Adding In December 2021

November was a big month for Disney+ as the streaming service celebrated its second birthday with a significant drop of new content. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a bunch of cool stuff arriving in November has meant that December is looking like a somewhat threadbare month, but what Disney+ is lacking in quantity is being made up for in quality with Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett, and Encanto, which only just hit theaters, making their way to homes.

November, saw the first two episodes of the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye arrive, and December will continue that with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Hawkeye is only six episodes long, so it's a bit shorter than most Marvel series to date, but it's not the only thing to look forward to in early December as we'll also see the new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid also coming.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wednesday, December 1

Disney Insider - Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

Hawkeye - Episode 103

Friday, December 3

Christmas... Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The Rescue

Wednesday, December 8

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Welcome to Earth - Premiere All Episodes Streaming

Disney Insider - Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

Hawkeye - Episode 104

Friday, December 10

Tron: Legacy

Wednesday, December 15

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

Foodtastic -Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

Hawkeye - Episode 105

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The good stuff in December on Disney+ really all hits at the end of the month. We'll see the finale of Hawkeye hit just a few days before Christmas, but following that, on Christmas Eve, we'll get Encanto arriving on the service. The movie will have only been in theaters for about a month at that point, so it's a pretty big deal to see the major theatrical release on Disney+ already. This will be great for families getting together for Christmas as the movie is about family, making it the perfect Christmas release.

Following Christmas, however, we'll see the release of The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian spinoff with one of the most iconic characters in the galaxy far, far away promises to be quite exciting and the series will carry us into the new year of Disney+.

Friday, December 17

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition - Premiere

Wednesday, December 22

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Hawkeye - Season Finale Episode 106

Friday, December 24

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Wednesday, December 29

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere

Friday, December 31