Here’s What Disney+ Is Adding In December 2021

December will see more Marvel, more Star Wars, and Encanto all coming to Disney+.

Mirabel and kids in Encanto
(Image credit: Disney)

November was a big month for Disney+ as the streaming service celebrated its second birthday with a significant drop of new content. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a bunch of cool stuff arriving in November has meant that December is looking like a somewhat threadbare month, but what Disney+ is lacking in quantity is being made up for in quality with Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett, and Encanto, which only just hit theaters, making their way to homes.

November, saw the first two episodes of the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye arrive, and December will continue that with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Hawkeye is only six episodes long, so it's a bit shorter than most Marvel series to date, but it's not the only thing to look forward to in early December as we'll also see the new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid also coming.

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) aim their bow-and-arrows in Hawkeye

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wednesday, December 1

  • Disney Insider - Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
  • Hawkeye - Episode 103

Friday, December 3

  • Christmas... Again?!
  • Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Ice Age
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
  • Million Dollar Arm
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid
  • The Rescue

Wednesday, December 8

  • The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
  • Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
  • Welcome to Earth - Premiere All Episodes Streaming
  • Disney Insider - Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”
  • Hawkeye - Episode 104

Friday, December 10

  • Tron: Legacy

Wednesday, December 15

  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Gigantosaurus (S3)
  • Life Below Zero (S17)
  • Science Of Stupid (S8)
  • Foodtastic -Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming
  • Hawkeye - Episode 105

Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The good stuff in December on Disney+ really all hits at the end of the month. We'll see the finale of Hawkeye hit just a few days before Christmas, but following that, on Christmas Eve, we'll get Encanto arriving on the service. The movie will have only been in theaters for about a month at that point, so it's a pretty big deal to see the major theatrical release on Disney+ already. This will be great for families getting together for Christmas as the movie is about family, making it the perfect Christmas release.

Following Christmas, however, we'll see the release of The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian spinoff with one of the most iconic characters in the galaxy far, far away promises to be quite exciting and the series will carry us into the new year of Disney+.

Friday, December 17

  • Home Alone 4
  • Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition - Premiere

Wednesday, December 22

  • Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Hawkeye - Season Finale Episode 106

Friday, December 24

  • Encanto 
  • King Tut In Color 
  • Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Wednesday, December 29

  • T.O.T.S. (S3)
  • The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere

Friday, December 31

  • 80s Top Ten (S1)
