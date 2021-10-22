Hocus Pocus 2 Has Added A Veep Star, And Sign Me Up

We’re in the middle of October, so Halloween celebrations are currently in full swing. While some moviegoers will watch horror movies to celebrate, no Halloween movie hits quite like Hocus Pocus. A sequel is currently in the works, which recently added a Veep star . Sign me up.

While not initially a critical or box office success, Hocus Pocus has become a cult classic in the decades since its release. The generations of fans are eager to catch up with the Sanderson Sisters in the sequel that’s currently in the works for Disney+. And the first new cast member has been announced: Veep star Sam Richardson.

This update about Hocus Pocus 2 comes to us from THR , and is one of the first thrilling updates about the movie. Sam Richardson is best known for starring as Richard Splett in Veep opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus. And now he’ll be working with more legends in the form of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Of course, hardcore Veep fans will know that one of the Sanderson Sisters is already a co-worker for Sam Richardson. Kathy Najimy also had a role in the acclaimed HBO comedy as Wendy Keegan. We’ll just have to wait and see if the pair of actors share much screen time in Hocus Pocus 2.

It’s currently unclear who Sam Richardson will be playing in Hocus Pocus 2, but it’s definitely a thrilling update about the mysterious project. The plot and rest of the starring cast haven’t been revealed yet, and it should be interesting to see what other names join the project. Honestly, who doesn’t want to join a Hocus Pocus sequel with the original cast?

(Image credit: Disney)

Given how Hocus Pocus had been passed down across generations, many moviegoers are hoping that more original actors will join the trio of Sanderson Sisters. Allison actress Vinessa Shaw seemingly denied any involvement in the upcoming streaming sequel. Thora Birch seems down to reprise her role as Dani, but it’s unclear if that’s actually happening.

As previously mentioned, the information about Hocus Pocus 2 is pretty limited at this time. Original director Kenny Ortega won’t be back in the director’s chair, with that honor going to 27 Dresses filmmaker Anne Fletcher for the long-awaited sequel. The Disney+ project will be written by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics), who is crafting an unknown story.

Production on Hocus Pocus 2 is currently underway, with videos and photos from the set indicating that another flashback to 1960’s Salem. Only time will tell, but clearly there’s an audience who is eager for any updates about the sequel.