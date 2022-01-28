Hocus Pocus 2 Has Wrapped, See The Cute Way Bette Midler Celebrated

Since Disney+ launched years ago, there’s been a steady stream of thrilling original content . One of the most highly anticipated Disney+ movies coming down the line is Hocus Pocus 2, which is a sequel to the 1993 cult classic. The original trio of stars will be back as the Sanderson Sisters, including the legendary Bette Midler. Now that Hocus Pocus 2 has wrapped, we can see the cute way the Tony, Grammy, and Golden Globe winning star celebrated.

The original Hocus Pocus wasn’t initially successful upon its release, but it’s since grown into a Halloween institution that’s constantly streamed and played on syndication during October. The House of Mouse is making a bold swing by producing a streaming sequel, but fans can’t wait to see Bette Midler reunited with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. It turns out that the trio were made into cookies to celebrate the movie wrapping, as Midler shared on social media:

THAT’S A WRAP!!!! pic.twitter.com/TMoRZrr1i1January 27, 2022 See more

I mean, how cute is that? While the Sanderson Sisters are more hungry for souls than treats, perhaps the trio of witches would make an exception with this cookie. Because who doesn’t want to take a bite into the Hocus Pocus legends? Preferably with “I Put A Spell On You” playing in the background.

Bette Midler shared the news about wrapping on Hocus Pocus 2 over on her personal Twitter . She’s super active on social media, often using it to directly communicate with her generations of fans. And the highly anticipated Disney sequel has never felt more real after learning that Ms. Midler has wrapped her role as Winifred Sanderson Now the question is: what song will she be belting out this time around?

Production has been underway for Hocus Pocus 2 since back in October, which definitely seems like an appropriate time to jump back into the Halloween spirit. There have been some videos from the set circulating around the internet, as fans are eager to see what director Anne Fletcher is bringing to the table with the mysterious sequel . After all, this new installment is set nearly 3 decades after the events of the beloved original.

Luckily for Hocus Pocus fans, (and really who isn’t one?) the trio of Sanderson Sisters aren’t the only returning actors appearing in the Disney+ sequel. Legendary character actor Doug Jones will also return as William "Billy" Butcherson. Fans are still holding out hope for more cameos , like Vinessa Shaw’s Allison or Thora Birch’s Dani. We’ll just have to wait and see what Disney magic is coming.