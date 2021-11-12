Hocus Pocus 2 First Look Has The Sanderson Sisters Back Together And It’s Like No Time Has Passed At All

Almost three decades have passed since Hocus Pocus saw the town of Salem, Massachusetts revisited by the infamous Sanderson Sisters. Through a mixture of evil and shenanigans, the trio ran amok in the then modern world of 1993, only to be vanquished by the forces of good. Then again, evil never dies when there’s a good excuse to return, and Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker have indeed returned. Better still, we now have our first look at Hocus Pocus 2 has the Sandersons Sisters back together again, and it looks like no time has passed at all.

Filming is currently underway on Disney+’s long awaited legacy-quel Hocus Pocus 2, and already it looks like there’s some magic afoot. The streaming service has put out its first look at director Anne Fletcher’s in progress, as part of today’s Disney+ Day celebrations. Bette Midler also shared the photo, courtesy of her Twitter post below, which shows that these broads are ready to go out trick or treating for the souls of children yet again:

Sistaaaaahs! ‘Tis time!#HocusPocus2 is now in production, coming Fall 2022 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/z5nQmtMVIoNovember 12, 2021 See more

‘Tis time indeed, dear readers, as Hocus Pocus 2 is currently in production, for a Disney+ debut at some point in Fall 2022.

