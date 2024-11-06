I’m A Horror Fan Who Loves Grey's Anatomy, Why Hulu's Grotesquerie Instantly Hooked Me

Grey's Anatomy is currently in the midst of its whopping 21st season on ABC (and streaming with a Hulu subscription). As a longtime fan I'm committed to watching the medical drama until the end... even if the show isn't the same as when Grey's dropped iconic music moments. For spooky season I decided to see how to check out Niecy Nash's Grotesquerie, and as a fan of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, it instantly hooked me. Here's why.

While some folks are still figuring out how to watch Grotesquerie (especially since Travis Kelce has a role), I found myself totally drawn in by the horror series. Namely because there's a serious tie to my favorite medical drama. Two different Grey's Anatomy actors play cops in the FX show: Brooke Smith and Tessa Ferrer. That's right, two Grey's surgeons are in Grotesquerie, and even shared most of their scenes together. All we're missing is Meredith's narration.

Hardcore Grey's fans will remember Brooke Smith played cardio God Erica Hahn, a character that debuted back in Season 2. She became Callie's first same-sex love interest, before being written off unceremoniously. I've always been unhappy with how Hahn's story ended, so I was super excited to see the Silence of the Lambs star back on my TV.

Tessa Ferrer played Leah Murphy for a total of 46 episodes of Grey's Anatomy, and seeing her alongside Erica Hahn on Grotesquerie was definitely a multiverse moment for me. Murphy basically vanished from the show without explanation after she returned to Grey Sloan Memorial, so it feels like the casting of the FX show was specifically meant to vindicate disappointed Grey's fans.

(Image credit: FX)

Obviously the content of Grey's Anatomy and Grotesquerie are quite different. One is a procedural and medical drama, while the newer series is a horror mystery. But the mixing of the two shows was a delight for me, who loves scary movies as well as the long-running ABC series.

Then again, both of these shows have plenty of content that might make audiences squeamish. Grey's Anatomy injuries and diseases have varied through the years, but we've seen plenty of surgery scenes that would bother those who have an aversion to blood. And in Grotesquerie, Niecy Nash's Lois Tryon must examine a number of gruesome, but also weirdly surgical crime scenes. The killer literally performs surgery on his victims after their death, posing them in disturbing tableaus. This is yet another connection between the shows, as it feels like a Seattle surgeon could easily have been the mystery killer, given the skillset needed.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy, as well as the entire season of Grotesquerie, are streaming now on Hulu. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.