How Do Kim Kardashian’s Kids Feel About Her Dating Lewis Hamilton? An Insider Speaks Out

Kim Kardashian has displayed few reservations by way of making her personal public. After all, reality TV is what made her famous in the first place (mostly). However, since her split from Pete Davidson in 2023, the All’s Fair actress has kept her romantic life close to the vest...until now. After months of quiet, casual dating, Kardashian and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton finally hard-launched their relationship on Instagram earlier this month. Things seem to be getting pretty serious between the two fashion moguls, and an insider has shared how Kardashian’s kids allegedly feel about their mom’s new boyfriend.

After seeing Kim Kardashian’s sweet Mother’s Day tribute to her kids, there’s no doubt in my mind that North (13), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (7) are the most important part of her life. So it’s no small matter for an insider to tell Us Weekly that Hamilton has reportedly “spent time with them” not even 6 months after first being romantically linked to Kardashian. As the source put it:

Lewis loves kids so it’s been fun for him. The kids think Lewis is really cool, especially Chicago and Saint, who are completely fascinated by the fact that he drives race cars for a living.

You could say Hamilton’s life moves in the fast lane, but I didn’t expect this from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who took a break from dating after her relationship with Pete Davidson. The two dated for a little under a year before calling it quits, but Davidson reportedly got to know Kardashian’s kids quite well.

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Post-breakup, the SKIMS founder seems to have been guarding her kids’ hearts as much as her own these past few years, having kept her dating life on the down low. While that hasn’t necessarily changed with Hamilton, The Kardashians star and her new beau have been a little more cavalier with their public outings. While they still won’t answer questions about their relationship in the press, the couple have separately posted vacation pics of the same place, and Hamilton has shown his affection in Kardashian’s comments section.

On top of winning over Kardashian’s millions of Instagram followers, Hamilton reportedly has her kids’ stamp of approval as well, specifically Chicago and Saint, who the insider claims are “fascinated” by their mom dating a real life race car driver:

Kim jokes that having Lewis around has officially made her the ‘cool mom’ in their eyes.

Of course, it’s still early in the relationship, but things seem to be going well. The couple are reportedly making a strong effort to see each other and spend time together despite extremely busy schedules. The F1 season started up in March, and for the first time in a while, Lewis Hamilton is a title contender. Kardashian traveled to Barcelona last week with sister Khloe Kardashian to see her man win for the first time in 2 years (as seen on Instagram).

Meanwhile, The Kardashians Season 8 is in production at Hulu, and I can’t help but wonder if Mr. Hamilton will make an appearance. At the very least, I’m hoping for a clear, yet vague reference to the F1 driver being in Kim Kardashian’s life. In the meantime, I guess I’ll settle for Us Weekly’s insider saying the fashion influencer reportedly “seems very happy.”