Kim Kardashians Kids Spent A Lot Of Time With Pete Davidson. How They’re Reportedly Doing After Mom’s Big Split

Across the last several months, Pete Davidson kind of came off like a family guy. He told Kevin Hart he wants kids of his own, but beyond what he said about family, he was also seen bonding with Kim Kardashian’s kids North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago , sometimes even without mom around. When a break-up happens, it can sometimes be hard on the younger folk in the family, but how are the kid’s feeling after mom’s oft-reported on split?

Well, actually, according to a source close to the situation, Pete’s been basically out of the picture for longer than fans may have known about. So apparently they aren't taking things too hard. According to an Insider who spoke with ET , the timing of Kim Kardashian’s break-up with Pete Davidson couldn’t have been better.

The actor had been in Australia filming when the two decided to call it quits. He’d been in the country filming the movie Wizards! opposite Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and more. At one point, Kim Kardashian made a point to jaunt down there and spend a “racy” weekend with her then-beau, but it wasn’t enough to keep the sparks flying.

That weekend happened in July. By the first week in August, reports indicated that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had broken up .

The good news is that the distance Pete Davidson has maintained from the family in recent weeks allegedly kept there from being any friction around the break-up with the kids. Or as the insider put it:

They enjoyed Pete’s company, but they aren’t bothered by the break-up, especially since they weren’t seeing Pete a whole lot near the end.

Interestingly, one person who did seem irritated about the time Pete Davidson was previously spending with the kids was Kanye West. The rapper was allegedly “very upset” after pictures rolled around the internet of the former SNL star spending time with his six-year-old Saint West . The two had gone on an outing to the Cheesecake Factory (solid choice). Kanye would also later roast Davidson after his break-up with Kim.

Interestingly, despite the split, Pete Davidson is expected to be a storyline in Season 2 of The Kardashians, which hits the schedule on September 12th. The Kardashians Season 2 trailer has already dropped, giving us a first look at what to expect, including some moments with Kim's kids and Kim herself talking about "personal confidence."

As things have seemingly calmed on the break-up front, Pete Davidson had continued filming Wizards! and allegedly even landed a bit of break-up advice from Orlando Bloom, who has gone through notorious splits in the past. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is reportedly already ready to jump back into the dating pool. Sounds like there’s a “whole new world” of prospects ahead for her.