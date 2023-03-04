How Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Looking To Switch Up Her Dating Habits Months After Breakup With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is supposedly getting back out there. After her messy divorce from Kanye West and her split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson back in 2022, the reality star is allegedly starting to date again. However, now she is looking for something much different in a partner than her previous beaus, as she reportedly said she is looking for someone outside of the spotlight.

After her whirlwind romance Davidson, Kardashian is looking for potential suitors that are outside of the limelight that she is so accustomed to. A source from People Magazine claims that she wants her friends to start setting her up on dates again, but is hoping for someone separate from her own world. The source told the outlet:

Kim hasn't been dating, but is ready again. She took a breather after Pete [Davidson], but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect. Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too.

I’m so happy the Skims founder is opening herself up to love again. Kardashian has traditionally had partners that are within the entertainment industry such as rappers, athletes, and performers. She seemingly is looking for someone who won’t attract as much media attention and paparazzi interest. This will probably be a nice break for the reality star, whose relationships have attracted widespread interest in the past and have led to lots of tabloid stories. She has been very open about how her high-profile lifestyle impacts her personal life and her children’s lives, so it makes sense that she is likely looking for someone more lowkey to combat this.

Kardashian has been married three times. The first time was briefly to music producer Damon Thomas when she was 19 years old, and they ended their relationship in 2003. She was also previously married to NBA star Kris Humphries, who she wed in a televised ceremony. They were only married for 72 days, and their uncoupling garnered heavy media attention. She was also famously married to rapper Kanye West for nearly 7 years, and they share four children. The divorce was incredibly public, partially due to controversial behavior by West during the process, and several social media outbursts.

Kardashian’s personal life was once again the subject of public fascination when the Hulu star started dating SNL alum Pete Davidson. The comedian and Kardashian attended several public events together including the 2022 Met Gala. Davidson also made brief appearances on her reality show The Kardashians over the course of their relationship. The couple eventually split last summer, reportedly due to both of their busy schedules. Now, the world will be watching to see who will be Kardashian’s next beau, and we are all just wishing her the best as she searches for love.

Kardashian’s search for a new partner will likely be the subject of Season 3 of The Kardashians, which is currently in the midst of filming. Hulu subscribers can check out the first two seasons on the streaming platform now before the much anticipated third season. For more information on other series returning to television this year, make sure to consult our 2023 winter TV premiere schedule.