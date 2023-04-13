Kim Kardashian Hasn't Dated Anyone Since Pete Davidson. That Could Change Soon

What is your dating history? How many people have you dated over the course of your lifetime? Are you dating anyone now? Or do you plan to date anyone in the near future? If so, tell us all about it. These questions might sound intrusive to you. However, if you are a member of the incredibly famous Kardashian family, these are questions that you face on a daily basis, usually on camera for the benefit of a global viewing audience. Kim Kardashian was involved in an incredibly public relationship with Kanye West , then found a bit of a rebound relationship with former Saturday Night Live castmate Pete Davidson (another very famous serial dater). The reality TV mogul and fashion icon has been single for some time now, but word on the street says that status could change, and soon.

Kim Kardasian and Pete Davidson called it quits back in April, and the buzz coming from Kim’s social scene has been muted. But sources now tell ET that the media mogul is ready to put her name back into the dating pool, to see if there are any bites on her proverbial hook. This person, reportedly with good connections back to Kardashian, told the entertainment network:

Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there. She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place.

Well, that’s good to hear. Because Kim Kardashian hasn’t really had the greatest luck when it comes to finding the right man. She’s already been married three times, and spoke to reporters back in December that she’s absolutely open to a fourth marriage , if the right person were to come around. She even had to endure learning about her former spouse Kanye West remarrying , this time to Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony back in March. One legitimately needs a scorecard to keep track of the various pairings of the rich and famous… one that you keep with pencil, to mark all of the pending changes in relationship status.

Right now, the focus falls back on Kim Kardashian, who opened up to the Goop Podcast (opens in new tab) about the possibility of getting married again, to which she replied:

I have this fantasy in my head. Fourth time’s a charm. It’s going to work out.

That’s the spirit, Kim! Mind you, Kim Kardashian’s previous marriages were unconventional. Her first marriage occurred in 2000 when the media starlet was still 19, and her second marriage to NBA role player Kris Humphries lasted only 72 days . She floats in and out of the dating scene, usually under the white-hot glare of the public eye. So it’s good that she is taking her time to find the right suitor. As she further explained on that Goop segment with Gwyneth Paltrow:

I think I’m definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven that maybe I’m not the best at it, and I don’t want to make that mistake again. Sometimes I think, 'Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?' It seems to be working out for them.