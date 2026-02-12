Someone Finally Asked Lewis Hamilton About All Those Kim Kardashian Rumors

The world is abuzz over Kim Kardashian’s love life, as she appears to be dating none other than Formula 1 driver and celebrity fashion icon Lewis Hamilton, as the two have been seen together multiple times over the past couple of weeks. Despite the sightings — including one very public date at Super Bowl LX — neither has said anything publicly about the potential budding romance, so a reporter finally decided to just ask Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is currently training in Bahrain ahead of the upcoming F1 season that kicks off March 8 in Australia, and Sky Sports journalist Ted Kravitz said another reporter tried to get the driver to open up about Kim Kardashian during a press conference. Apparently, no video was taken of the exchange, but Kravitz reported (via People) afterward:

Well, I can tell you he was asked that in the written press. He was asked, ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?’ He said, ‘It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.’ So, that’s me told.

Ted Kravitz admitted he had his own Kardashian-related question, but after Lewis Hamilton shut the other journalist down, he thought better of it, saying:

I was only going to ask if Kim was going to become a Tifosi [an Italian term for passionate sports fans], like all Ferrari fans, but I chickened out. Quite right. He was never going to give me an answer, though, was he?

No, based on that report, it certainly doesn’t sound like it. In fact, it seems that Kim Kardashian and the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion may have taken a page out of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s book by deciding to keep their relationship private and establishing boundaries with the press.

Fans really can’t be blamed for wanting the tea on this celebrity couple, though. Kim Kardashian hasn’t dated anyone publicly since her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson ended in August 2022, though there were plenty of rumors about her and Odell Beckham Jr. for a few months in 2023-24.

For his part, Lewis Hamilton dated Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015 and has since been linked to celebs from Gigi Hadid to Rihanna to Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Sofía Vergara and even Kim Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner — though he has said many of those were nothing more than friendships (including Jenner).

While the SKIMS boss and the British racing driver have run in the same circles for more than a decade, they were first romantically linked just a few weeks ago when they were pictured arriving at a swanky hotel in the Cotswolds together. Next, they took their European vacation to France, where video footage saw them exiting an SUV at a Paris hotel. Just this weekend, the presumed couple was stateside, sitting with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and other celebrities to watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show in San Francisco.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It will be interesting to see when and if Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pop up again — especially with his racing season less than a month away. It doesn’t sound like they’re going to share much with us in these early days, but I’m still dying to know how many of the boxes he checks on Kardashian’s list of 52 qualities she’s been manifesting. Stay tuned.