Thousands Of People Were Pumped By Lewis Hamilton’s Cute Response On Kim Kardashian’s ‘Gucci Girl’ Post

Kim Kardashian may not have joined sister Kylie Jenner as the Academy Award winners were announced Sunday, but she was looking like a trophy all the same in her latest collaboration with Gucci. The reality star and fashionista donned a sparkling gold dress that caught the attention of her new beau, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, and fans cannot get enough of his response to his “Gucci Girl.”

It’s no secret (not a well-kept one, anyway) that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been dating since the beginning of the year, but while they haven’t been afraid to share photos from their vacations together, they also haven’t publicly acknowledged their relationship on social media — until now. Kim posted these stunning pics to Instagram, wearing a Gucci gown that fit like a glove:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

The SKIMS boss popped in some blue contacts and climbed aboard some sky-high golden platform heels as she posed seductively in a darkened space.

Article continues below

The post racked up thousands of likes, but let’s be honest — there was only one that mattered. Lewis Hamilton — a celebrity fashion icon himself — dropped in to make his opinion known, commenting simply:

😍

And the crowd goes wild! This small gesture was equal to when Timothée Chalamet finally acknowledged Kylie Jenner on Instagram (in similar fashion — with emojis), except this didn’t take three years to happen!

Lewis Hamilton’s response racked up more than 40,000 likes in less than 24 hours, with fans losing their minds with comments like:

Lewis in his lover boy era ✨ – driftlabs.in

✨ – driftlabs.in THE SCREAM I JUST LET OUT LOL – pinkangelbarbie

– pinkangelbarbie so you guys are official??? – fridasoto

– fridasoto Awww, Lewis….swweeeeet. Warm and fuzzies – jilly_cat_

– jilly_cat_ SIR IS INLOVE – jennessaerika

– jennessaerika yeah it's official guys – crotchrocketenjoyer

This is definitely new territory for the couple — but is it an indication of how serious Kim Kardashian and the British driver are? Just how many of Kim’s 52 boxes does Lewis Hamilton check?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sources have indicated that they’re taking things slow, with the F1 racing driver refusing to address the rumors when asked about Kim directly. The All’s Fair star is allegedly trying not to put too much pressure on the budding romance. I’m sure it helps that the couple have known each other for over a decade, so Lewis Hamilton is likely well aware of what comes with dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The couple were first romantically linked at the beginning of the year, when they were seen arriving together at hotels in the Cotswolds and Paris. They also were seen sitting next to each other at the Super Bowl in February, taking in Bad Bunny’s halftime show with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and a host of other celebrities.

It’s funny how one little emoji can inspire so much hope from Kim Kardashian’s fanbase that these two might start opening up a little more. After seeing this golden Gucci gown, I can only dream of what their couples photoshoots would be like. I’ll be waiting for that, as well as for news of The Kardashians Season 8 2026 premiere date, with the first seven seasons available to stream with a Hulu subscription.