Jenna Ortega Turned Heads In Sheerly Remarkable Red Dress, But It Was The Cost Of Her Fashion Week Jewelry That Had Me Reeling

Jenna Ortega’s famous TV character, Wednesday, has a simple fashion ensemble consisting of gothically plain black dresses adorned with a white collar. The actress who portrays her, on the other hand, has been rocking semi-sheer looks and other eye-popping ensembles that still live in my head rent-free. The Primetime Emmy nominee may have continued to turn heads in a sheerly remarkable red dress, but what I really can’t ignore is the cost of her Fashion Week jewelry, which is wild.

Amid Paris Fashion Week at Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2026 show, fans may have been tempted to think Jenna Ortega was channeling Beetlejuice’s Lydia Deetz’s wedding dress. Take a look at Ortega's sheerly remarkable red ruffled dress, which is a perfect blend of fun and elegance:

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The Death of a Unicorn actress' Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet look was stunning, as it was a dress similar to Lydia Deetz’s red wedding gown. However, Ortega's Givenchy ruffled dress has poise written all over it. Put together by her longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez, Ortega’s spaghetti-strapped runway gown featured a ruffled center that was off-the-shoulder, paired with a sheer shirt. Standing confident with her black-and-red stiletto sandals in a messy half-updo, the former Disney Channel star perfectly balanced gothic glamour with modern chicness.

As much as I can’t take my eyes off Jenna Ortega’s Fashion Week dress, I’m totally reeling over how much her runway jewelry cost! According to InStyle, her 18-karat pink-gold hoops and matching ring reportedly cost $10K. That’s mind-blowing, considering she hardly has any jewelry on, and it was a very subtle feature of the outfit.

At the same time, it’s no secret that Jenna Ortega cares a lot about her glamorous accessories. Her bedazzled top seen on the Emmys red carpet was an A+ look featuring a lot of jewelry, with her entire upper body looking like a treasure chest in the best way. Despite the weight of the jewel-encrusted “naked” top being at least 20-30 pounds, Ortega carried it effortlessly and proved some fashion risks are worth taking.

Just like other A-listers such as Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega brings originality and flair to each sheer style. For the premiere of ofWednesday Season 2 (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), the Golden Globe nominee went all snakeskin in a pale sheer dress that was delightfully jaw-dropping.

Even in her business-casual look at the TIFF premiere of Finestkind, Ortega wore a lacey sheer blazer dress that showed a level of sensuality and sophistication beyond her years. In short, we need fashionistas like her to keep pushing boundaries and show what redefining red carpet struts looks like.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As obvious as it is that Jenna Ortega looked incredibly gorgeous wearing her ruffled red dress for Paris Fashion Week, some would probably never know her modest ensemble jewelry was worth $10K. But, hey, money is clearly no object when you have a reputation for turning every fashion moment into a scene-stealing spectacle.