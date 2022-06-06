That Whole Gwyneth Paltrow Saying Nice Things About Kourtney Kardashian Was Part Of A Larger Plan
Goop's founder doesn't like being pitted against Poosh.
Ever since Kourtney Kardashian established her lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, it’s drawn comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. Established over a decade earlier, the Oscar winner’s platform promotes wellness and positivity, as does Kardashian’s site with a not-dissimilar name. Paltrow recently responded to a question about whether she was “mad” about the rival brand with some kind words for the reality star and, now, we know there was a bigger story behind her insistence that the two companies can exist in the same space.
Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t mince her words when she called the tendency to pit women against each other “patriarchal bullshit,” and it turns out the famous CEOs doubled down on that sentiment by proving they're stronger together. It was revealed on Episode 8 of The Kardashians, “Never Go Against the Family,” (available to those possessing Hulu subscriptions) that Kourtney Kardashian and the actress have been working on a collaboration of their brands. Kardashian said:
In the episode, the reality TV star pointed out Gwyneth Paltrow’s similar healthy lifestyle and how their two brands working together on a project made a lot of sense. So what was the result? Goop’s famous This Smells Like My Vagina candle — you know, the one Paltrow ate during the Super Bowl commercial. It's been adapted to incorporate Poosh, and the launch of the candle coincided with the reveal of the joint project in The Kardashians episode:
Kourtney Kardashian said she finds Gwyneth Paltrow inspiring, saying the actress has got “purpose and positivity,” and it’s no surprise that particular candle was the item she chose to latch onto. Last year, Travis Barker showed off a candle that was specially created for the couple (who is definitely not shy about talking about their sex life) by Goop called This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm. Kim Kardashian was also the recipient of a Goop original — This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm — following her split from Kanye West.
The Goop x Poosh collaboration, This Smells Like My Pooshy — which costs $75 but quickly sold out on the Poosh and Goop (opens in new tab) websites upon its release — is described as “both playful and sexy, with notes of black gardenia, geranium, green pepper, Timur berry, honeysuckle, ylang-ylang, and oak moss.”
Gwyneth Paltrow told Kourtney Kardashian that she wanted to team up to prove that there is enough space for everybody in the wellness world and that women do not need to made to compete against each other:
With the success of this initial collaboration, might we see more products down the line from Poosh and Goop? Whatever the result, we love to see women celebrating each other, rather than just competing.
