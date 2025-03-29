How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West's Plan To ‘Unleash Hell’ Amid Dispute Over Daughter North

How bad are things between the former couple?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Former spouses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making headlines once more and, this time around, the controversy relates to their children. They’ve specifically butted heads over a few matters involving their oldest child – 11-year-old daughter North. An insider just reported that West isn’t happy with Kardashian right now and supposedly plans to “unleash hell” on her. With that, the same individual also dropped claims regarding the Kardashian’s feelings on the situation.

North West rapped on one of her father’s latest songs, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” which also featured vocals from Sean “Diddy” Combs. Since being arrested, the Sean John co-founder has been in prison and is facing federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs’ adult son, King, as well as musician Jasmine Williams worked on the track. Apparently, Kim Kardashian took issue with North’s involvement due to an agreement with her ex.

A source claimed spoke to In In Touch Weekly about the 44-year-old mother of four’s alleged deal with her ex-husband over their eldest daughter’s voice. Also, leaked texts appeared to show the exes going back and forth about that, with the Kardashians star saying she owned the trademark to their child’s voice. 47-year-old Ye then reportedly said she should “amend it” or he’s “going to war.” While the SKIMS founder apparently is displeased that her ex “chose to totally ignore” the arrangement, she’s supposedly not backing down from him:

Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash hell. But Kim’s conscience is completely clear. At the end of the day, it’s her responsibility to protect the kids at all costs.

This isn’t the only conflict involving North West that’s come up as of late. Earlier this month, Kanye was set to meet up with his daughter for a hangout, and plans changed when it was discovered that brothers Andrew and Tristian Tate would also be present. For context, the Tates recently returned from overseas after facing charges for sex crimes). That development reportedly prompted Kim Kardashian to call for an emergency custody meeting. It’s been alleged that Kardashian finds it “ridiculous” that she needs to have her lawyer on speed dial when dealing with Kanye, as she’s contended with a number of the rapper’s controversies.

Ye – who also shares sons Saint (9) and Psalm and other daughter Chicago (7) with the media mogul – has been wrapped up in a few controversies as of late. Aside from wearing Nazi-centric attire, he’s also gone viral for his social media tirades, with one of those involving him taking a shot at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids. Just a few weeks ago, he also turned heads when his phone call with P. Diddy was leaked online. All of that transpired months after it was reported that Ye hadn’t been spending much time with his children.

Reports suggest that Kim Kardashian does ultimately want her four kids to have a relationship with their father. However, that’s seemingly been complicated by his actions. Considering the “Stronger” rapper’s purported absences, sources claimed in 2024 that Kardashian had essentially been raising the children alone. She also posted about motherhood and the challenge of “raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you.”

It remains unclear as to whether Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will be able to resolve any issues they reportedly have over parenting North and their other kids. According to In Touch’s source, though, “everyone is telling” Kardashian that she should fight for custody. The public at large can only wait to see if that actually comes to pass.

