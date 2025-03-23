One Thing Kim Kardashian Allegedly Finds ‘Ridiculous’ About Dealing With Kanye West

What does the pair's relationship currently look like?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West continues to find himself embroiled in controversy due to his reported actions as well as the flurry of social media comments he shares. While West continues to make headlines, his former wife, Kim Kardashian, has somewhat been swept up in the flurry as well. Kardashian – who shares four children with the rapper – has reportedly been seeking the best way for her kids to maintain a relationship with their father. Now, a source has a claim about something Kardashian considers to be annoying when contending with her ex.

In recent weeks, insiders indicated that 44-year-old Kim Kardashian is seeking some level of stability and consistency when it comes to 47-year-old Kanye West’s meet-ups with their children. Though as she attempts to forge that, Kardashian – who filed for divorce from her ex in 2021 – has purportedly become exasperated with the rapper’s tendencies. With that, per People, the billionaire SKIMS founder has now allegedly taken on a habit that she believes to be “ridiculous”:

She can’t stand when he acts irrational. She wants the kids to spend time with him in a safe environment. She finds it ridiculous that she needs her lawyer on speed dial.

This claim that the veteran reality TV star needs to keep her lawyer on speed dial should be taken with a grain of salt. Yet it’s fair to say that she has had her hands full when it comes to organizing personal time for her ex and their kids – North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5). Last week, Kim Kardashian actually called an emergency custody hearing after she found out Ye was going to be visited by brothers Andrew and Tristian Tate (who were charged with sex crimes overseas) while North was present.

In 2024, it was rumored that Kanye West wasn’t spending time with his kids, with a source saying at the time that he “is sadly not around very much.” Sources also said that as a result of his supposed absences, Kim Kardashian was “pretty much a single mom.” Ahead of that, Kardashian also posted about motherhood, saying the “sad part” about it “is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you.” As for how Ye’s infrequent appearances impact Kardashian and the kids, the source also said this:

When Kanye’s not around, it’s very sad for the kids. North especially asks to see him. But when he is around, many times it causes frustration and stress for Kim.

Kanye West and Iggy Azalea split image

Iggy Azalea Made A Big Claim About A Past Encounter With Kanye West, And He Confirmed It Was True

The past several years have seen Ye come under fire for various reasons, including making antisemitic comments that cause him to lose various endorsements and business deals. (Kanye West declared he’d been “beat to a pulp” due to his losses.) More recently Ye has been ranting about various topics on social media, to the point that it was alleged that his wife, Bianca Censori was concerned. The “Dark Fantasy” rapper most recently caught heat for making comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids, which garnered backlash from Tina Knowles and more.

As for what the future holds for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as they attempt to co-parent, that remains to be seen. Time will also tell what may happen in regard to West’s continued controversies and Kardashian’s reported legal attempts to deal with her ex in the aftermath.

