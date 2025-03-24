Ahead Of Diddy’s Trial, A Legal Expert Weighs In On The Imprisoned Rapper’s Viral Phone Call With Kanye West

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is less than two months away from starting, and there continue to be interesting developments ahead of the court proceedings. One particularly notable situation occurred last week, as Diddy went viral for having a phone conversation (from jail) with Kanye West. Per the lengthy clip that was leaked, the two rappers discussed a multitude of topics. Now, a legal analyst is weighing on the highly discussed chat and whether it might have any bearing on Combs’ case.

During the call in question, the two music industry veterans spoke about Diddy’s recent legal issues, Kanye West’s apparent retirement from music and more. Additionally, Diddy thanked the “Jesus Walks” performer for looking after his kids and lending his support to him as of late. The mogul shared some blunt advice for West as well. Diddy specifically told his colleague to “enjoy” his life and “have some fucking fun.” With that, he encouraged West to dive back into his music-related work.

It’s fair to wonder what kind of bearing that this might have on Puff Daddy’s impending trial. However, as legal expert Lou Shapiro explained on Daily Mail.com’s The Trial of Diddy podcast, the phone conversation won’t actually impact the court case due to a few specific reasons. Despite that, Shapiro also opined that the stars’ discussions says something about the state of the Bad Boy Records founder's support system:

Diddy and Kanye speaking won't have any effect in the trial itself since only acts or evidence that took place during the incidents will come into play. But it does show you a moreover how Hollywood is really not behind Diddy because if Kanye is the one that he's sort of resorting to speak with, it shows you much that he's pretty much on his own at this point, and all he's got is Kanye in his corner.

Since Sean Combs’ legal woes began, many of his famous friends have remained silent. A public relations expert discussed that last fall and reasoned that many were keeping their distance so as to not draw attention to themselves. Some have spoken on the topic, though, as Ray J was candid about the matter. Nick Cannon also recalled partying with Combs as a teen, though he also had “nothing to hide” in regard to wrongdoing. All of that aside, it would seem that Ye is a staunch supporter of the “Last Night” performer.

On that same token, though, Kanye West has been an equally polarizing figure as of late. He’s drawn backlash for making antisemitic remarks and for sporting swastika-covered merchandise as of late. He even recently made inflammatory remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, with Tina Knowles even seemingly defending the couple in the aftermath. Sources also claim that West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is stressed over dealing with him. Kardashian even called an emergency custody meeting days ago after learning that West was meeting with the Tate brothers in the presence of her and Ye’s daughter, North.

P. Diddy, meanwhile, is still behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn. He’s facing multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. That’s in addition to a wide array of violence and sexual assault-related lawsuits he’s currently facing. As for the trial, it’s set to begin on May 5.

It would seem that over all, Sean Combs doesn’t have anything to lose – from a legal standpoint – by having Ye’s support. However, whether or not he has anything to gain from it is up for discussion.