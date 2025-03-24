Ahead Of Diddy’s Trial, A Legal Expert Weighs In On The Imprisoned Rapper’s Viral Phone Call With Kanye West

News
By published

The two chatted about family and their careers.

Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs speaks on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
(Image credit: NBC)

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is less than two months away from starting, and there continue to be interesting developments ahead of the court proceedings. One particularly notable situation occurred last week, as Diddy went viral for having a phone conversation (from jail) with Kanye West. Per the lengthy clip that was leaked, the two rappers discussed a multitude of topics. Now, a legal analyst is weighing on the highly discussed chat and whether it might have any bearing on Combs’ case.

During the call in question, the two music industry veterans spoke about Diddy’s recent legal issues, Kanye West’s apparent retirement from music and more. Additionally, Diddy thanked the “Jesus Walks” performer for looking after his kids and lending his support to him as of late. The mogul shared some blunt advice for West as well. Diddy specifically told his colleague to “enjoy” his life and “have some fucking fun.” With that, he encouraged West to dive back into his music-related work.

It’s fair to wonder what kind of bearing that this might have on Puff Daddy’s impending trial. However, as legal expert Lou Shapiro explained on Daily Mail.com’s The Trial of Diddy podcast, the phone conversation won’t actually impact the court case due to a few specific reasons. Despite that, Shapiro also opined that the stars’ discussions says something about the state of the Bad Boy Records founder's support system:

Diddy and Kanye speaking won't have any effect in the trial itself since only acts or evidence that took place during the incidents will come into play. But it does show you a moreover how Hollywood is really not behind Diddy because if Kanye is the one that he's sort of resorting to speak with, it shows you much that he's pretty much on his own at this point, and all he's got is Kanye in his corner.

Since Sean Combs’ legal woes began, many of his famous friends have remained silent. A public relations expert discussed that last fall and reasoned that many were keeping their distance so as to not draw attention to themselves. Some have spoken on the topic, though, as Ray J was candid about the matter. Nick Cannon also recalled partying with Combs as a teen, though he also had “nothing to hide” in regard to wrongdoing. All of that aside, it would seem that Ye is a staunch supporter of the “Last Night” performer.

More on Diddy

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs talks about a product on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

(Image credit: NBC)

Odell Beckham Jr Responds After Getting Named In the Latest Diddy Complaint: ‘Boy I’ll Tell U What’

On that same token, though, Kanye West has been an equally polarizing figure as of late. He’s drawn backlash for making antisemitic remarks and for sporting swastika-covered merchandise as of late. He even recently made inflammatory remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, with Tina Knowles even seemingly defending the couple in the aftermath. Sources also claim that West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is stressed over dealing with him. Kardashian even called an emergency custody meeting days ago after learning that West was meeting with the Tate brothers in the presence of her and Ye’s daughter, North.

P. Diddy, meanwhile, is still behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn. He’s facing multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. That’s in addition to a wide array of violence and sexual assault-related lawsuits he’s currently facing. As for the trial, it’s set to begin on May 5.

It would seem that over all, Sean Combs doesn’t have anything to lose – from a legal standpoint – by having Ye’s support. However, whether or not he has anything to gain from it is up for discussion.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Buffy speaking to Dawn before jumping in The Gift

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot’s New Characters Have Been Revealed, And As A Fan I'm Feeling Optimistic
Outie Mark with blood on his face inside Cold Harbor room in Severance Season 2 finale

Severance's Creator Just Made Me Rethink Something About Adam Scott's Outie Mark That I'd Fully Believed Previously
George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney Summed Up The Current State Of His Career, And There’s One Comment He Made That I Hope He Doesn’t Stick With
See more latest
Most Popular
George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney Summed Up The Current State Of His Career, And There’s One Comment He Made That I Hope He Doesn’t Stick With
S.W.A.T. cast in Season 8x11
‘It’s Changed My Life.’ See S.W.A.T’s Shemar Moore And The Cast Get Emotional As They React To The Show Wrapping After Its Cancelation
Matthew Perry on Friends and Ione Skye on The Drew Barrymore Show.
‘It's Not Something I Normally Would Do.’ Matthew Perry's Co-Star Ione Skye Shared The Text Exchange She Had With The Star When He Reached Out To Her Shortly Before His Death
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch talking to Peter Parker, Happy and Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Charlie Cox Snuck Into A Theater To See Spider-Man: No Way Home, And His Funny Story Sounds A Bit Different From His Old Pal Andrew Garfield’s Screening
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna standing with one another in the &#039;Fashion Killa&#039; music video.
Rihanna Is Allegedly Planning A Banger Of A Wedding To ASAP Rocky, And I Wish I Could Be A Fly On The Wall
Will Smith wearing sunglasses as Agent J in Men in Black
That Time Will Smith Walked Up To Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone And Bruce Willis And Ended Up Getting Some Major Movie Star Advice
Tricia Helfer as Caprica Six aboard Cylon baseship in Battlestar Galactica
Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore Apparently Has One ‘Stipulation’ If The Franchise Is Rebooted Again, And This Makes A Lot Of Sense
Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Why Marvel Fans Think She-Hulk Is Returning For Avengers: Doomsday
Buffy speaking to Dawn before jumping in The Gift
Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot’s New Characters Have Been Revealed, And As A Fan I'm Feeling Optimistic
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet
What’s The Biggest ‘Challenge’ Facing Rising Stars Like Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya In Hollywood Today? Steven Soderbergh Has A Take I Fully Agree With