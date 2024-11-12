Kanye West Allegedly Has Wild Thoughts On Having A Baby With Bianca Censori Amid Claims Of Him Not Spending Time With His And Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married since late 2022 and, while their relationship has been eventful, the two are reportedly still together. All the while, some have been speculating about when the couple might take a major step in their union. I’m specifically talking about having a child together. Now, an insider is dropping claims in regard to the rapper’s wild views about having a baby with Censori. These comments also arrive amid rumors that West isn’t spending much time with the kids he shares with Kim Kardashian.

How Does Ye Allegedly Feel About Having A Baby With His Wife?

For context, it should be mentioned that not too long ago, divorce rumors were swirling around Kanye West and his spouse. It was reported in October that the two were headed for divorce. As mentioned by InTouch Weekly , 47-year-old West allegedly told people in his inner circle that “there were never any issues in his marriage.” However, per a source, the pair really did “face challenges” but have since moved past them. With that, the “Jesus Walks” performer is reportedly ready to reproduce:

It took considerable effort on his part to turn things around… Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP.

Ye already shares four kids – North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (5) – with former wife Kim Kardashian. If this insider is to be believed, the Grammy winner has wanted to welcome children with his new, 29-year-old wife for a while now. Not only that, but it’s claimed that following the end of the divorce brouhaha , he supposedly has strange hopes for any future little ones when it comes to genetics:

He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics, he’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it.

The notion of “super babies” is definitely interesting, to say the least. We can’t confirm for sure whether Ye actually feels this way about any further offspring we might have. However, it’s fair to say that this is a man who thinks highly of himself as well as those in his immediate family. But, while the rapper purportedly fantasizing about future kids, there’s also the matter of the chatter about him apparently not spending time with the children he currently has.

What’s Been Said About Kanye West’s Relationship With His Children?

Throughout 2023 and a portion of 2024, reports seemed to indicate that Ye was gradually building a blended family of sorts. He reportedly began introducing his kids to Bianca Censori in early 2023 and, aside from that, the mogul and his kids seemed to hang out from time to time in general. During this year, North West has even taken to the stage to perform with Kanye on a number of occasions. However, a source recently alleged to People that the “Dark Fantasy” performer “is sadly not around very much.”

With that, it’s said that Kim Kardashian is “pretty much a single mom.” The SKIMS founder hasn’t officially addressed the rumors regarding the frequency with which her ex-husband is in their kids’ lives. However, Kardashian did recently post about the “sad part about motherhood.” The 44-year-old reality TV veteran explained that the most tragic aspect of it all is that “you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you.”

It’s unclear as to just how often Kim Kardashian and Kanye West communicate, and time will tell whether reports might change in regard to West’s alleged presence in his kids’ lives. All the while, should there be a kernel of truth to this latest report, people may want to keep their eyes peeled for any potential baby news involving West and Bianca Censori. Chances are the couple could receive massive attention (which is saying a lot for them) should they conceive children -- or "super babies."