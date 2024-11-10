Kim Kardashian Shares The 'Sad Part About Motherhood' Amid Rumors About Kanye's Parenting
The former couple shares four children.
Kim Kardashian must have an endless number of items on her to-do list, seeing as she’s running a multibillion-dollar business, has appeared multiple times on the 2024 TV schedule, and got involved in the Menendez brothers’ murder case as part of her work in prison reform. That’s only a small part of it, too, and we can’t forget that’s on top of raising four young children. These days it doesn’t sound like she’s getting much help from her kids’ father Kanye West either, and as rumors spread about his involvement, Kardashian just shared what she finds “sad” about being a mom.
Kim Kardashian Laments The ‘Sad Part About Motherhood’
The star of the upcoming series All’s Fair (which will be available with a Hulu subscription) recently celebrated her 44th birthday, and maybe that’s one reason she seems introspective about what it means to be a mother. While we’ve been privy to many of the highs and lows Kim Kardashian has experienced with North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, the mom was a bit maudlin when reflecting on the ultimate task of a mother on her Instagram Stories. She posted a meme that read:
Change “one person” to “four people” in Kim Kardashian’s case, and it’s easy to see how such a thought could have the fashionista in her feels. Hopefully for all involved, the four West children won’t have to worry about living without their mother for a long time, but it seems like they might be living without their father, if the rumors are true.
Kanye West Is ‘Not Around Very Much,’ According To Sources
Kim Kardashian may have had a long and contentious divorce, but the two have famously been pretty good at co-parenting in the past. The former couple were seen at Saint’s soccer games, and North even spent time with Ye and his new wife Bianca Censori. Lately, though, that hasn’t been the case, according to an alleged insider, who told People:
Kim Kardashian may have a large family as a support system, not to mention a staff, but still I'd imagine four kids' schedules is a lot to handle on your own.
The rapper has been reportedly living in Tokyo, Japan, as he works on his next album Bully, which seems to put to rest any questions about Kanye West retiring from music. He also seemed to dispel rumors that he and Bianca Censori were headed for divorce, as the couple were all smiles during a night out in Tokyo when they were photographed wining and dining with friends.
With Ye residing on another continent — missing court dates in addition to visits with his four kids — Kim Kardashian is left to handle all of the parenting responsibilities by herself, as the source continued:
There are definitely a lot of sad parts that come with being a parent, but it sounds like Kim Kardashian at least knows to not take any of the moments she shares with her children for granted. We’re sure to see more of what goes on in her life as a mom when The Kardashians returns to Hulu, likely as part of the 2025 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.