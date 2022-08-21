How Many Houses Has Chrishell Stause Actually Sold While On Selling Sunset This Year?

She’s one of the top performers in the drama department on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a reality series about the high-dollar L.A. McMansions up for sale and the ladies who sell them. However, is Chrishell Stause really a “closer,” so to speak, as an actual real estate agent on the show? The star shed light on that question when she revealed how many houses she’s personally sold for the notorious Oppenheim Group this year.

Speaking to W Magazine, Chrishell Stause was candid about her standing at the brokerage she works at. Apparently, at that time she gave the interview, she hadn’t exactly secured enough sales to even be in the double digits. (And someone call Christine Quinn because I’m sure she has a pithy remark on hand for her old co-star’s performance.) Stause stated:

As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far in real estate [this year]. It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t. I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past. I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway.

It perhaps doesn’t seem so impressive to some. Not even to Chrishell Stause herself. But as Netflix fans know all too well from the early seasons of the hit show, the TV personality struggled to sell just one house as a newcomer to the real estate industry back then. And regardless, the commissions for the stars of the series are usually somewhere in the six figures for each deal. So, if you do the math, Stause is actually doing better than most.

I’m more so impressed that the 41-year-old was planning to add genuine acting gigs to her workload, such as it is, which includes making sales (obviously) and filming the next two seasons of Selling Sunset this summer. Technically, before getting into real estate, Chrishell Stause had been a seasoned soap opera vet, starring on multiple seasons of All My Children and Days of Our Lives. As of this writing, it isn’t clear if she has indeed secured any other kinds of roles, but she did tell the outlet that acting in the traditional sense is her “first love.” Reality TV, though, is more “stressful” because it is more “personal.”

Truer words have never been spoken in her case. I mean, her romantic life has been put through the ringer while filming the reality series over the years. She famously got the “divorce text” from now-ex-husband/This Is Us star Justin Hartley during the tail end of Season 3. (Although, she got the better deal in that instance when she hilariously used the money from selling his diamond ring to purchase her own future house.)

Likewise, her last on-screen romance with her co-star/boss Jason Oppenheim this year ended when he refused to commit to having children. At the Season 5 reunion (available to stream for Netflix subscribers), things felt super awkward when Chrishell Stause confirmed that she was in a new relationship right after Oppenheim teared up about their breakup.

Soap operas don’t got nothing on Selling Sunset. But the upcoming sixth and seventh seasons are expected to be a whole lot different from previous oness. Maya Vander left the show on good terms, so as to pursue her business and family life in Miami. Meanwhile, touted TV villain Christine Quinn left the Oppenheim Group as well – but not the state nor the industry. She actually started up her own cryptocurrency brokerage. There had been talk that she Quinn could possibly still figure into Season 6 somehow, yet Jason Oppenheim has as much as confirmed rumors that she had exited for good.

C’est la vie. Chrishell Stause might want to watch out, though. If real estate and Selling Sunset aren’t her “focus,” Oppenheim had also mentioned something about the two new women who are filling out the cast when talking about Christine Quinn. I don’t think they’ll date Oppenheim, too, much like both Stause and their co-star Mary Fitzgerald did in the past, especially given how the freshman are already taken (one by Nick Cannon). Still, they might just come for Stause’s spot if she’s leaving it ripe for the taking.