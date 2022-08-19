Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Addresses Christine Quinn Reportedly Exiting The Netflix Series For Good

Christine Quinn, a prominent L.A. real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, confirmed earlier this year that she had left the Oppenheim Group that the reality series focused on in order to start her own cryptocurrency brokerage. As a result, questions abounded as to whether that meant she was out as an official cast member, too, which was further complicated by Quinn’s own conflicting statements on the matter. The latest reports suggest she is indeed exiting for good, and her old boss/co-star Jason Oppenheim is addressing the situation.

Sources stated to multiple outlets of late, including Deadline, that the greenlit Seasons 6 and 7 of the drama-filled show are currently filming without Christine Quinn. The 33-year-old and Netflix haven’t officially spoken out to confirm the news, but TMZ caught up with Jason Oppenheim in the wake of the renewed hoopla, and he responded that he isn’t “involved” in casting decisions. He added, though, that he fully supports his former employee and her future, even it it’s not on Selling Sunset. He said,

I always follow my agent’s lead. I always want them to do what’s best for themselves. I know she’s starting her own thing, and I supported her in that. I would never question any agent’s decision on their professional endeavors. I always think that they’re capable of making their own decisions. I’ll advise and support, but I would never get upset at anyone for leaving. Honestly, I want the best for Christine, and if she thinks that’s best, then I support that.

Still, Jason Oppenheim as much as confirmed the exit rumors. He told the outlet that he’s kept in touch with the infamous real estate agent via text – even messaging her a “couple of compliments” about her modeling gigs she’s been doing lately. What is more is that he revealed that how “cool” it would be if Christine Quinn “popped on” Selling Sunset in some capacity in the future. (Perhaps as a “friend of the show” in the vein of what they do for the Real Housewives franchise?)

Quinn herself remarked back in May that there were ongoing discussions at the time of her figuring into Season 6, if only as a competing L.A. broker to Oppenheim’s booming business now that she runs her own.

So, maybe she’ll guest star, or maybe not. Regardless, there remains the problem of whether or not Selling Sunset will survive without her as a prominent driver of the series’ storylines. Christine Quinn leaned heavily into the drama, along with the accompanying label of chief villain over these last five seasons – with most of the others content to let her do so. With her exit, perhaps Quinn’s Season 5 protégé in Chelsea Lazkani is going to fill those shoes, but not so fast…

Deadline confirmed that the cast of the luxury real estate agents would be filled out by Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. The latter famously just gave birth to her first child with Nick Cannon – a.k.a. his eighth child – so that should be interesting in itself. And Jason Oppenheim shared that the new blood is a serious boon for Selling Sunset, saying,

We have such a strong team. We have two new, really strong women. I’m zero concerns about Season 6 and 7 being our best. I already feel like they’re becoming the best.

He was hesitant to label anyone the new “villain,” but he did hint that some “interesting dynamics” are unfolding. I believe it – after all, Jason Oppenheim is going into Season 6 with now two ex-girlfriends on his staff following his major split with Chrishell Stause last season. Stause in turn has moved on with a new romance, and their co-star Heather Rae Young is herself now expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa. So, all in all, there should be quite a lot of “dynamics” for the show to tackle without Christine Quinn.

Of course, Jason Oppenheim continued that he’s excited for Selling Sunset to showcase “a ton” of new, flashy real estate properties and high-rolling sales in this new era as well. But let’s be honest – that’s only 30%, maybe, of why we all watch this Emmy-nominated reality series. We’ll see how that's affected by Christine Quinn’s touted departure soon enough. Even sooner, though, is the spinoff Selling the OC, which starts streaming on August 24 as part of the 2022 Netflix TV schedule!