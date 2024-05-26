How Normal People Beautifully Represents Grief, Anxiety And Depression Through Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones' Performances

In one of Hulu’s best shows , Normal People, we see the depiction of anxiety, grief and depression in a candid and real way that is rarely depicted on television.

In the series, Paul Mescal’s Connell is dealing with loneliness all season and he loses a friend to suicide which triggers his depression toward the end of the series. For Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Marianne, she is dealing with self-loathing and loneliness throughout the entire run. Both these characters are handling anxiety and depression in real and relatable ways, and it's through these two actors' emotional performances that we get such a beautiful and raw depiction of mental health.

Toward the end of the show, both Connell and Marianne battle with their mental health, and they work really hard to not let their anxiety and/or depression consume them. However, the show also did not downplay the fact that even if they are doing better, their mental health is still something they need to prioritize and focus on.

In an opinion piece for NBC News , reporter Elena Hilton wrote that Normal People “doesn’t sugarcoat, but neither does it exaggerate.” She also candidly opened up about how the show mirrored her own journey with depression and anxiety, writing:

Well acquainted with depression and anxiety attacks in my own life, I found it difficult to watch some scenes, like when Connell admits to his therapist that he has trouble connecting with people or adjusting to new environments. That feeling of helplessness is all-encompassing and more common than people realize. It’s also valuable that Normal People focuses on Connell’s vulnerability; talking through the feelings of numbness and grief is a key component in his ability to move forward.

(Image credit: Photo by: Enda Bowe/Hulu)

Along with this, there has been a lot of deserved praise for the story and Mescal’s treatment of it. He portrayed Connell in such a nuanced way. While his character was still functioning and going about life, he was more exhausted and shut down to those around them. Also, his tender conversations with his therapist gave us a candid look into what’s truly going on in his mind and his relatable confusion over it.

Back when Normal People came out, Mescal candidly told The Independent that this story was personal to him. Three people died by suicide at his school when he was young, so he understood what Connell was going through, saying “It’s not fictional to me, it’s real, and I was really nervous portraying it.” Well, his performance was lovely, and throughout the series, it was heartwrenching to see his character go through this difficult experience in a way that was so honest.

(Image credit: Photo by: Enda Bowe/Hulu)

In the case of Marianne, she is dealing with bouts of self-loathing throughout the series, and toward the end, she is in a sexually abusive relationship. Both things crush her. However, in the final episodes, we see her take proactive steps toward healing. She establishes boundaries, and she understands what she needs in her life to be happy.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is so vulnerable in her characters’ low moments, and she’s able to add nuance to her scenes that allows the audience to understand the various levels of trauma and anxiety that are seriously impacting her.

While the undeniable chemistry between the stars and the sweeping romance help make Normal People one of Daisy Edgar-Jones' best works and one of Paul Mescal’s greatest projects , the representation of mental health is also a major reason why the show is still beloved years after it came out.