How Normal People Beautifully Represents Grief, Anxiety And Depression Through Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones' Performances
Along with being a brilliant romance, Normal People is an excellent representation of mental health.
In one of Hulu’s best shows, Normal People, we see the depiction of anxiety, grief and depression in a candid and real way that is rarely depicted on television.
In the series, Paul Mescal’s Connell is dealing with loneliness all season and he loses a friend to suicide which triggers his depression toward the end of the series. For Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Marianne, she is dealing with self-loathing and loneliness throughout the entire run. Both these characters are handling anxiety and depression in real and relatable ways, and it's through these two actors' emotional performances that we get such a beautiful and raw depiction of mental health.
Toward the end of the show, both Connell and Marianne battle with their mental health, and they work really hard to not let their anxiety and/or depression consume them. However, the show also did not downplay the fact that even if they are doing better, their mental health is still something they need to prioritize and focus on.
In an opinion piece for NBC News, reporter Elena Hilton wrote that Normal People “doesn’t sugarcoat, but neither does it exaggerate.” She also candidly opened up about how the show mirrored her own journey with depression and anxiety, writing:
Along with this, there has been a lot of deserved praise for the story and Mescal’s treatment of it. He portrayed Connell in such a nuanced way. While his character was still functioning and going about life, he was more exhausted and shut down to those around them. Also, his tender conversations with his therapist gave us a candid look into what’s truly going on in his mind and his relatable confusion over it.
Back when Normal People came out, Mescal candidly told The Independent that this story was personal to him. Three people died by suicide at his school when he was young, so he understood what Connell was going through, saying “It’s not fictional to me, it’s real, and I was really nervous portraying it.” Well, his performance was lovely, and throughout the series, it was heartwrenching to see his character go through this difficult experience in a way that was so honest.
In the case of Marianne, she is dealing with bouts of self-loathing throughout the series, and toward the end, she is in a sexually abusive relationship. Both things crush her. However, in the final episodes, we see her take proactive steps toward healing. She establishes boundaries, and she understands what she needs in her life to be happy.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is so vulnerable in her characters’ low moments, and she’s able to add nuance to her scenes that allows the audience to understand the various levels of trauma and anxiety that are seriously impacting her.
While the undeniable chemistry between the stars and the sweeping romance help make Normal People one of Daisy Edgar-Jones' best works and one of Paul Mescal’s greatest projects, the representation of mental health is also a major reason why the show is still beloved years after it came out.
To go back and see the wonderful performances from these two powerhouse actors, you can stream Normal People with a Hulu subscription. Then, make sure to check out the 2024 movie schedule so you don’t miss Daisy Edgar-Jones’ and Paul Mescal’s upcoming work, which includes Twisters and Gladiator 2, respectively.
