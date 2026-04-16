We Asked The Boys Cast About Their Favorite Practical Effects On Set, And The Responses Were Perfectly Disgusting And Ridiculous
Gross.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
While superhero projects are everywhere, The Boys is on another level. The ultra gory series (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) is a NSFW romp full of blood, guts, and insane superpowers. Season 5's premiere started killing off major characters, but prior to that craziness of its final batch of episodes, the cast spoke to CinemaBlend about their favorite practical effects. And their answers were both hilarious and disgusting. Hey, that's the show's brand!
The Boys Season 5 is here, and the first three episodes have been expectedly wild. The cast spoke to CinemaBlend about the series, where a number of them spoke about which practical effect stands out to them. As you can see in the video above, Jack Quaid cited the whale from Season 2, which was memorably rode by The Deep during a chase sequence. As the Hunger Games alum put it:
Points were made. Following the success of Season 1, The Boys really upped its ante in its sophomore season. That includes crafting a massive beached whale set piece for the cast to enter... complete with a beating heart. Quaid has seen a lot of blood and guts while playing Hughie throughout five seasons, but that's one (understandably) memorable moment.
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
The Boys is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
One actor who has had seen plenty of blood and guts on The Boys is Homelander actor Antony Starr. He spoke to CinemaBlend about one of the most stomach-churning moments: killing Webweaver in Season 4. In his words:
That's definitely a great choice, but it's specific to Homelander. And I'll never forget watching him literally tear a man in two last season. Of course, there another common them for many of The Boys' cast: the show's penchant for superpowered penises. Ashley actress Colby Minifie cited the giant penis that was constructed for Season 3, when shrinking hero Termite enters his partner’s urethra. She recalled her memories of that set piece, telling us:
They've all truly seen too much at this point. Five seasons in, there's been plenty of set pieces and practical effects that you'd never expect to see on any other show. But that's The Boys for you, and the giant penis head isn't the only time the male anatomy has been used to bonkers results.
Mother's Milk actor Laz Alonso has had a number of fights with the supe Love Sausage, who has a large prehensile penis that he uses as a weapon. The actor referenced showrunner/writer's enchant for this, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Firecracker actress Valorie Curry had her own uniquely The Boys memory of practical effects. Namely the way that her character breastfed Homelander in Season 4. As she told it:
Isn't it fascinating to see how the sausage gets made? While The Boys is obviously a show that uses visual effects to bring its superpowers to life, there's also a ton being done practically. And it certainly sounds like the cast has memories they'll remember long before the show's tenure on the air is over.
New episodes of The Boys air Wednesdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There are only a handful of episodes left, so the stakes feel high. And smart money says there will be more memorable sequences that'll shock audiences along the way.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.