How Sweet! Full House's Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Reunited In New Wedding Pics

Full House/Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin recently got married, and it brought the sitcom cast together for a reunion. Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber showed up for the happy occasion, and instead of saying Stephanie’s iconic “How rude!” catchphrase, it’s more like “How sweet!” once you see these photos.

Jodie Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski, and her former co-stars were on hand to witness the nuptials. Bure took to Instagram to share some photos from the ceremony and included a touching message to her on-screen sister. For those who watched Fuller House, Bure also included a mention of the She-Wolf pack, which consisted of DJ, Kimmy, and Stephanie. You can see the fitting post below.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The beautiful photos showcased Jodie Sweetin walking down the aisle and included some happy moments from after the wedding. It’s so nice that her co-stars were able to attend and that they shared some moments with the Full House fanbase. The actress was very thankful for her on-screen big sister, as she showed her gratitude and adoration in a reply:

Yaaaaay love these ❤️❤️❤️

Not only did the photos involve the She-Wolf pack reuniting, but one of them also featured Uncle Jesse himself, John Stamos, and Full House and Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin. So, really there's a lot fans will enjoy in these photos.

Speaking of nostalgia, the wedding brings back memories for me of the Fuller House finale. The series finale of the Netflix revival included a triple wedding for the She-Wolf pack, so to have them reunite for the real-life wedding of one of their own probably brought back some good memories for them. Andrea Barber replied to Candace Cameron Bure’s post, and her comment explains it all:

Love love love love LOVE!!! ❤️❤️❤️

The cast of Fuller House have always spent time together outside of work, even years after Full House. In 2021, Candace Cameron Bure reunited with a few of her Fuller House castmates, and it was sweet and nostalgic across the boards. Seeing them together again makes me want another Full House spinoff, and Dave Coulier has shared an idea of how a spinoff could happen, though I can’t imagine it ever being the same without Bob Saget.

Seeing the She-Wolf pack together is so sweet, especially following Andrea Barber’s Full House video for Candace Cameron Bure’s birthday earlier this year. Fingers crossed they get together again soon and howl at the moon because I need it in my life. All eight seasons of Full House are available to stream on HBO Max with a subscription, while all five seasons of Fuller House can currently be seen on Netflix with a subscription.