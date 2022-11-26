How To Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas This Year

Often considered one of the best holiday specials of all time, A Charlie Brown Christmas has been entertaining TV viewers with its charming and endearing story about a young boy trying to find the true meaning of the season, not to mention an all-time great soundtrack. And while the 1965 special has earned a permanent spot on the “must watch” list in households around the world each December, figuring out how to watch it can sometimes be a little more work.

Fret not, and let us take away some of the confusion this holiday season as we break down how to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas streaming as well as other ways to enjoy the special that took the Peanuts from comic strips in papers around the country to TV sets around the globe and kick-started an empire of beloved holiday classics.

How To Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas Streaming

As is the case for the other Peanuts specials, you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas streaming on Apple TV+ this year. If you recall, Apple acquired the various specials (both holiday and others) and Peanuts episodes in October 2020 that made the platform the exclusive streaming home for all things Charlie Brown for the foreseeable future.

Those who don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription won’t miss out on all the fun this year, as the service is offering A Charlie Brown Christmas streaming for free the week of the big holiday. Apple has announced that the special will be available to anyone and everyone for free Thursday, December 22nd through Sunday, December 25th, regardless of their membership status.

Will A Charlie Brown Christmas Be Airing On TV?

Much Like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the Peanuts holiday special won’t be broadcast on TV this year, bringing an end to a time-honored tradition going back 57 years. The days of watching the 25-minute special on CBS, ABC, or other channels appear to be over, for now, at least. The special last aired on traditional TV back in 2021 when PBS secured the broadcast rights for a one-night only special, and unless some last-minute deal is worked out, that appears to be the end of the line for TV event.

The free availability of A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+, albeit brief, should help lessen the sting a little bit. And plus, there are still plenty of great holiday-themed episodes coming up on the 2022 fall TV schedule.

Are There Other Way To Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas?

If you don’t have a physical copy of A Charlie Brown Christmas on hand, then maybe the beloved special not being shown on TV this year will be the inspiration you need to change that. There are multiple versions currently available for purchase, but the Blu-ray print could be your best bet. Not only does it include the 1965 special, it also comes with It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown and A Christmas Miracle: The Making of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Well, this should definitely be enough to get you started with your A Charlie Brown Christmas streaming party this holiday season.