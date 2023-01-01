How To Watch Happy Valley Season 3 And Stream The Final Episodes Of The Sarah Lancashire TV Show

How to watch Happy Valley season 3

Watch Happy Valley season 3: synopsis

Happy Valley returns for its third season, seven years on from where we left the West Yorkshire town of Calder Valley back in 2016. We're here to explain exactly how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online upon its return to the BBC.

Right back in the thick of it with no-nonsense Sargent Catherine Cawood (portrayed by Sarah Lancashire), grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah) is all grown up, and a gangland murder victim discovered in a drained reservoir leads both straight back to the now detained Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

On the cusp of retirement, Catherine must deal with the ongoing drug underworld that seems to rule Calder Valley, while also facing her grandson's burgeoning desire to forgive and forget, and have a relationship with his father - Royce.

Confirmed by Sally Wainwright (creator and writer of Happy Valley) that the third season will be the show's last, she stated in an interview with GQ: "It’s been a fantastic series, but we’re going to make a really definite finale. You never know how anything’s going to go down, but I think we’ve done a good job.”

While dubbed a crime drama, the character of Sarah Lancashire, her past and her relationships is at the show's heart. Promising a satisfying climax, here's how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online where you are.

Watch Happy Valley season 3 online in the UK

Happy Valley returns to your screens seven years after its second series ended back in 2016 for its third and final six episode run. It will begin airing on BBC One on Sunday, January 1 at 9pm GMT. New episodes will air on a weekly basis every Sunday until February 5.

If you can't tune into the free-to-air channel on linear TV, you can stream Happy Valley season 3 on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) along with its previous two seasons across a number of devices. It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV license.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer as if you were at home.

How to watch Happy Valley from anywhere

Wherever you are on New Years Day, there's no reason to miss out on accessing a Happy Valley stream. While the likes of BBC iPlayer block users outside of the UK, you can switch your IP address to appear as if you're right at home with the help of a VPN and log on as normal.

Watch Happy Valley as if you were at home with a VPN

try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and PBS, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Happy Valley, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Watch Happy Valley season 3 in the US

AMC+ (opens in new tab) is expected to be the place to stream new episodes of Happy Valley. However, an official date is yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, you can watch season 1 and 2 on the platform to remind yourself of the story so far.

AMC+ plans start from $6.99 a month. That's after new subscribers make use of its 7-day free trial.

For those with Amazon Prime Video, you can add AMC+ onto your Prime subscription (opens in new tab) and pay just $1.99 a month for your first two months right now.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch Happy Valley season 3 in Canada

It appears to be much the same situation for those north of the border. Canadians don't yet have a firm date on when Happy Valley season 3 will arrive, but can currently watch previous seasons with the AMC+ Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) add-on.

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 in Australia

Good news for those Down Under. Happy Valley season 3 has been confirmed to arrive on streaming service Binge (opens in new tab) after it initially broadcasts in the UK with the first episode landing on Monday, January 2 at 12.15pm AEDT. We expect the same schedule to follow for the remaining five episodes thereafter.

On Binge you can also catch-up or remind yourself of the story so far with its previous two seasons available to stream. Binge comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter costing from $10 a month.

Happy Valley season 3 trailer

