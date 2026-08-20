Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, August 20 Time: 9pm BST Channel: BBC One Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) US stream: BritBox (US, October 13) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Ludwig Season 2

Time for some more mystery solving… David Mitchell's crimefighter with a penchant for puzzles is back. There promises to be missing detectives, a slew of murders, and more questions about Ludwig's true identity. Read on as we explain how to watch Ludwig Season 2 and stream all episodes wherever you are.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 online free in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Season 2 of Ludwig airs on BBC One at 9pm BST on August 20. Three episodes will drop in August, with another three to follow in September.

If you miss an episode, you can stream it on BBC iPlayer from August 20, too.

Sign up is free for a BBC iPlayer account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST). Remember, you'll require a TV licence to watch both live TV and BBC iPlayer.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access your usual British streaming services.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Ludwig season 2 and stream every episode just like you would back home with a good VPN.

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Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Ludwig Season 2, head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 in the US

(Image credit: BritBox)

BritBox will be the home of the crime comedy show in the US, and subscribers can stream Ludwig season 2 from October 13.

To watch Ludwig on BritBox you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $10.99 a month (or $149.99 a year to ditch commercials).

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad and want to watch via BBC iPlayer, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Can you watch Ludwig season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Binge)

Aussies looking to stream Ludwig season 2 should be able to watch on Binge eventually, but there is no Australian release date just yet.

The first season of the show is on Binge right now, while BritBox is another option that could end up being the home of the gripping mystery series.

If you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 in Canada

You'll be able to watch Ludwig season 2 on BritBox in Canada, but you will have to wait until the episodes have aired in the UK first.

If you're a Brit travelling in Canada wanting to connect to BBC iPlayer, you can do so with a VPN.

Everything you need to know about Ludwig Season 2

Ludwig Season 2: Preview

John 'Ludwig' Taylor has now firmly established himself as a crime-solving wizard, so it's not surprising that he's been installed as a bona fide crime scene consultant. That makes him a direct colleague to DCI Russell Carter as the Cambridge Police Autority look to solve the unsolvable.

Still, Ludwig's twin brother remains missing, which means the titular puzzler has lots of work to do to bring his sibling home and restore peace to Lucy's family. His true identity may no longer be a secret but that doesn't mean there aren't more shocking twists to come.

Describing the latest season in a chat with the BBC, star David Mitchell said: "The overarching plot thickens, but I think our main aim is to give people the same satisfaction, the same intriguing entertainment as we did the first time, and not to let that slip. I think Mark, the writer, has done a brilliant job and it draws you in even further."

Meanwhile, co-star Anna Maxwell Martin said: "This series is bigger and better, brighter and bolder. It builds on the success of the first and it's got even better." If it's even as good as the first season, then we're in for a treat.

Who is in the Ludwig season 2 cast?

David Mitchell as John "Ludwig" Taylor/DCI James Taylor

Jakub Bednarczyk as Young John/Young James

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor

Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter

Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch

Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans

Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw

Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor

Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder

Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler

Mark Bonnar as Gareth Fisher

Sian Clifford as Joanne Kemper

Ben Ashenden as DC Ethan Cole

Rumi Sutton as DC Caitlin Sullivan

Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville

Felicity Kendal as Lady Camilla Bryce

Hammed Animashaun as Ross Barclay

Ella Bruccoleri as Megan Rowland

Amanda Lawrence as Julie Tate

Paul Chahidi as Adrian Tate

Allan Mustafa as Gary Jennings

Sam Swainsbury as Mr Bishop

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Ms Freya Chordwell

Derek Jacobi as Mr Todd

Ludwig season 2 trailer

Ludwig Series 2 TRAILER 🕵️ – BBC - YouTube Watch On

Ludwig season 2 episode guide

We only have details of the first three episodes of Ludwig season 2 right now...