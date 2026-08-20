How To Watch Ludwig Season 2 Online And Stream BBC Detective Series For Free From Anywhere
David Mitchell returns in this comedy crime caper for a second season
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Release Date: Thursday, August 20
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Time: 9pm BST
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Channel: BBC One
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Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
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US stream: BritBox (US, October 13)
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Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Ludwig Season 2
Time for some more mystery solving… David Mitchell's crimefighter with a penchant for puzzles is back. There promises to be missing detectives, a slew of murders, and more questions about Ludwig's true identity. Read on as we explain how to watch Ludwig Season 2 and stream all episodes wherever you are.
How to watch Ludwig season 2 online free in the UK
Season 2 of Ludwig airs on BBC One at 9pm BST on August 20. Three episodes will drop in August, with another three to follow in September.
If you miss an episode, you can stream it on BBC iPlayer from August 20, too.
Sign up is free for a BBC iPlayer account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST). Remember, you'll require a TV licence to watch both live TV and BBC iPlayer.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access your usual British streaming services.
How to watch Ludwig season 2 from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Ludwig season 2 and stream every episode just like you would back home with a good VPN.
Not all VPNs work for this so be sure to get the best – NordVPN. We have a risk-free 30-day trial below, plus a huge 75% discount for CinemaBlend readers...
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Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.
2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Ludwig Season 2, head to BBC iPlayer.
How to watch Ludwig season 2 in the US
BritBox will be the home of the crime comedy show in the US, and subscribers can stream Ludwig season 2 from October 13.
To watch Ludwig on BritBox you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $10.99 a month (or $149.99 a year to ditch commercials).
Remember, if you're a Brit abroad and want to watch via BBC iPlayer, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.
Can you watch Ludwig season 2 in Australia?
Aussies looking to stream Ludwig season 2 should be able to watch on Binge eventually, but there is no Australian release date just yet.
The first season of the show is on Binge right now, while BritBox is another option that could end up being the home of the gripping mystery series.
If you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.
How to watch Ludwig season 2 in Canada
You'll be able to watch Ludwig season 2 on BritBox in Canada, but you will have to wait until the episodes have aired in the UK first.
If you're a Brit travelling in Canada wanting to connect to BBC iPlayer, you can do so with a VPN.
Everything you need to know about Ludwig Season 2
Ludwig Season 2: Preview
John 'Ludwig' Taylor has now firmly established himself as a crime-solving wizard, so it's not surprising that he's been installed as a bona fide crime scene consultant. That makes him a direct colleague to DCI Russell Carter as the Cambridge Police Autority look to solve the unsolvable.
Still, Ludwig's twin brother remains missing, which means the titular puzzler has lots of work to do to bring his sibling home and restore peace to Lucy's family. His true identity may no longer be a secret but that doesn't mean there aren't more shocking twists to come.
Describing the latest season in a chat with the BBC, star David Mitchell said: "The overarching plot thickens, but I think our main aim is to give people the same satisfaction, the same intriguing entertainment as we did the first time, and not to let that slip. I think Mark, the writer, has done a brilliant job and it draws you in even further."
Meanwhile, co-star Anna Maxwell Martin said: "This series is bigger and better, brighter and bolder. It builds on the success of the first and it's got even better." If it's even as good as the first season, then we're in for a treat.
Who is in the Ludwig season 2 cast?
- David Mitchell as John "Ludwig" Taylor/DCI James Taylor
- Jakub Bednarczyk as Young John/Young James
- Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor
- Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter
- Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch
- Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans
- Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw
- Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor
- Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder
- Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler
- Mark Bonnar as Gareth Fisher
- Sian Clifford as Joanne Kemper
- Ben Ashenden as DC Ethan Cole
- Rumi Sutton as DC Caitlin Sullivan
- Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville
- Felicity Kendal as Lady Camilla Bryce
- Hammed Animashaun as Ross Barclay
- Ella Bruccoleri as Megan Rowland
- Amanda Lawrence as Julie Tate
- Paul Chahidi as Adrian Tate
- Allan Mustafa as Gary Jennings
- Sam Swainsbury as Mr Bishop
- Rose Ayling-Ellis as Ms Freya Chordwell
- Derek Jacobi as Mr Todd
Ludwig season 2 trailer
Ludwig season 2 episode guide
We only have details of the first three episodes of Ludwig season 2 right now...
- Episode 1: John 'Ludwig' Taylor resumes his true identity as a crime consultant. When murder strikes a theatre, John finds himself thrust into the spotlight.
- Episode 2: A ceilidh ends abruptly with an uninvited arrival, leaving John bewildered. Paradoxically, a killing seen by all wedding guests becomes a baffling mystery.
- Episode 3: While helping Lucy prepare, John is diverted by an influencer's murder in Cambridge's center. The Taylors quickly uncover a disturbing pattern in their investigation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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