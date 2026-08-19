I Knew Reacher's Villain Plot Twist Was Coming, But Tons Of Fans Are Shook

Spoilers for Reacher Season 4, Episode 4 are ahead! You can stream the show with an Amazon Prime subscription and catch new episodes every Wednesday.

For the first three episodes of Reacher’s critically acclaimed fourth season , Jack Reacher had no real clue who he was up against. However, that was revealed by the end of the fourth episode. Now, we know that Lila and Amisha Hoth are the villains of the season currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule . While I totally saw this coming, I’m thrilled other fans didn’t, because their reactions are fantastic.

Whether you are aware of this book-to-screen adaptation’s source material (Lee Child’s novel Gone Tomorrow) or you heard Alan Ritchson talk about Reacher “sleeping with the enemy” this season, it was out there that the Hoths were Season 4’s antagonists. However, now it’s officially been revealed on screen, as we saw Lila and Amisha pick up their knives and put up a fight in Episode 4.

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(Image credit: Prime Video)

Admittedly, even though I knew this plot twist was coming, the way it was done did surprise me. I loved that we found out when the two women pulled out their knives and took down a group of guys who had come to kill them. It was intense and an epic way to reveal that they weren't the innocent people they had been playing for the first few episodes.

Plus, it put Reacher in a tough spot because he was the one caught in the room with the victims of the Hoths. So, it seems he’s facing the consequences of their actions, which puts him in a sticky situation going into Episode 5.

Fans had big reactions to all this, understandably. For example, this fan posted on X:

Well, this is a plot twist I didn't see coming. So Lila and Amisha are the ones who were blackmailing Anna. #Reacher • #Reacher4 pic.twitter.com/6TvlkXaO23August 19, 2026

They really do seem innocent at first. However, they are actually very much the bad girls of this season. And that’s left fans all fed up (in a good way), as they wrote on X:

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Holy shittt Is Lila the real villain this season???? - Myke

I had my doubts about Lila, but damn, I didn’t see that coming 😲 Reacher really met his match this time. She’s a real baddie and a straight up menace. 💀 And poor Merrick. - Krish

Holy shit. That twist! Lila and that old woman are the main villains?! 😱 😱 😱 #REACHER - JS

Overall, this whole situation was epic, and viewers loved it, as some commented on Reacher's Instagram post about the reveal:

Hoth is definitely too hot to handle! 🔥 The plot twists kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time. what a performance -lathonugraha

REACHER S4 really got a whole baddie in Lila Hoth. We WON 🔥 -agnezmovortex

NO ONE DOES INDO BADDIE ENERGY LIKE AGNEZ MO & ANGGUN. 🔥🔥 -wid_issi

Now, the question becomes: How will Jack Reacher defeat Lila and Amisha Hoth? They seem like formidable opponents, and they’re very different from the antagonists of seasons past.

So, to see how they try to take down Reacher and to see how he works to outsmart and fight them, you can catch new episodes of Reacher every Wednesday.