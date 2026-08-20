Stephen Amell Just Gave Us A Closer Look At Baywatch (And Holy Back Muscles)

We're getting closer and closer to seeing lifeguards slow-motion run on the beach like their lives depend on it again. While the upcoming Baywatch reboot won’t be premiering on the 2026 TV schedule, it is in production, and it will debut sometime in 2027. Plus, we've already been getting a ton of BTS Baywatch content that I can’t get enough of. Now, Stephen Amell has hyped me up even more for this show, as he just gave us an even closer look at this show set on the beach and his incredible back muscles.

Amell is set to lead the new series as Captain Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon. The Arrow alum has been sharing quite a lot of content on his social media since filming kicked off in March. And he's not stopping that trend. Case in point, the actor recently took to his Instagram to share a carousel of photos from set that prove he's not just in incredible shape; he's Baywatch fit:

A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) A photo posted by on

I am so curious to see how the Baywatch reboot will turn out, but just from the looks of all these photos, it seems like it’s going to be a pretty great series. Plus, if Amell’s back muscles are any indication, the workouts seem to be pretty intense, which makes sense because you have to be in pretty good shape to be a lifeguard.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The first official footage for Baywatch was released in May at Fox’s Upfronts, giving fans a taste of what’s in store. There will be some Baywatch OGs also making appearances, which should be fun. Of course, you never know how a reboot will go until it premieres, but this already looks like it’s going to be a show you won’t want to miss. Especially if we get more of Amell’s back muscles in the mix.

While the show hasn’t premiered yet, Fox has already made a mistake with Baywatch. Holding the show for midseason could do more harm than good, especially since they could’ve definitely given it a lot of promo during the summer months. However, the first season only has 12 episodes, so perhaps the network thought it would be better to put it during midseason because of the episode order. All this is to say, I'm bummed we have to wait a while longer to see Amell in action. However, his BTS content is certainly helping hold me over.

That being said, the hype for Baywatch is definitely there. The series ended years ago, so waiting a few more months for the reboot won’t be too bad. Baywatch’s cast is pretty stacked on top of the OGs, too, so fans are seemingly in for something special. However, people will just have to wait until at least January 2027 to see what the Baywatch reboot is all about.