I don’t think I need to tell you this, but just in case you’ve been in a red-headed Scottish warrior-shaped bubble for the past several years, Outlander is kind of a big deal. The Starz drama has delighted fans for six seasons now with tales of time travel, historical troubles, dramatic love stories, and some of the sexiest romantic moments that television has ever seen.

But, with the Outlander Season 6 finale being well over a month behind us (and part of a dramatically shortened Outlander season ), there are certainly a lot of fans who are already in withdrawal from this Droughtlander, and looking to revisit the stories of Claire, Jamie, and their assorted friends and family. If you count yourself among the viewers who want to dive back into the late 1700s, you’re in luck, because we have your complete guide on how to watch Outlander streaming right here!

Where To Watch Outlander Seasons 1-6

Even though Outlander, as a premium cable show, was never intended to have 22 episodes per season, fans who want to go back in time and relive some (or all) of Claire and Jamie’s previous adventures still have a whopping 75 episodes they can take refuge in. Luckily, there is one place where you can go to watch all of Outlander streaming, and that is to its first-run home: Starz.

The complete collection of Outlander, Season 1 through the recently aired Season 6, can all be found streaming on Starz. You will, of course, need to pay for a Starz subscription to access all previous Outlander seasons, but if you have a long vacation coming up and would like to spend it binging, you can also add the channel through sites like Amazon Prime Video or Roku Channel to get a free, seven-day trial.

Stream Outlander on Starz (opens in new tab).

Is Outlander Streaming Anywhere Else?

If you’re not immediately concerned with watching the events that Jamie and Claire endured in Outlander Season 6 right now, you’re also in luck. Outlander Seasons 1 through 5 do have another streaming home, and it’s one that many people know well. The first five seasons of Outlander are also streaming on Netflix, so when you’re done watching Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 or Money Heist, you can head right over to Outlander with no trouble at all!

Now, here’s the tricky bit. While we know some things about Outlander's seventh season, when it will be released isn’t one of them yet, and completed seasons of the series generally hit Netflix a few days after that season’s finale. So, with Season 7 filming until roughly next April, we’ll likely have to wait quite a while for Outlander Season 6 to appear on the streaming giant.

Stream Outlander on Netflix (opens in new tab).

