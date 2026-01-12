New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (January 12 - 18)

We're midway through the first month of the year, and it's been a strong start for all your favorite streaming services. There have already been some great movies hitting streaming this month, and weekly TV releases have kept us continually entertained. However, this week might be the best so far, as it brings us new entries in the Star Trek and Game of Thrones franchises as well as a new film that reunites longtime friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

(Image credit: John Medland/Paramount+)

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy - January 15 (Paramount+)

The newest chapter in the growing Star Trek universe debuts this week. Spinning off from the events of Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Academy follows the reborn institution of higher learning in the 32nd century. It will introduce many new characters, as well as bring back some popular favorites like Robert Picardo’s Doctor from Star Trek: Voyager. Like all new Star Trek, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription to enjoy this one.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Ponies - January 15 (Peacock)

Set in the 1970s in the Soviet Union, and available with a Peacock subscription, Ponies stars Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke as the wives of two CIA agents. When they both die on the job, their wives pick up where their husbands left off, believing they will be excellent spies because they are Persons of No Interest.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials - January 15 (Netflix)

Everybody knows the names of Agatha Christie’s most popular detectives, like Hercule Poror and Miss Marple, but fewer will be familiar with Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, the amateur detective at the heart of two other Christie novels, one of which will be adapted this week if you've got a Netflix subscription. Brent will be portrayed by Mia McKenna-Bruce in a series written by Chris Chibnall of Broadchurch fame.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Rip - January 16 (Netflix)

When Ben Affleck and Matt Damon get together, it’s almost always something special, and when you throw in a director like Joe Carnahan, the odds just shift in our favor big time. The Rip stars the former Good Will Hunting duo, as two members of a team of Miami cops who find a stash of money and decide to take it for themselves. As one might expect, this leads to distrust and betrayal both within the group as well as outside, as word of the heist gets out.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Phineas and Ferb Season 5 January 17 (Disney+)

There are still a few days left of summer vacation for the creative duo that is Phineas and Ferb, assuming, of course, you have a Disney+ subscription. Following a successful return with Season 4, the pair is back to come up with more ways to entertain themselves during vacation, while their pet platypus does battle with the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

(Image credit: Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO)

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms - January 18 (HBO Max)

Game of Thrones may be over, but if HBO has anything to say about it, it will never be truly gone. The second prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, debuts this week on HBO and with an HBO Max subscription, and follows a knight and his squire, who are destined for greater things, as they go on various adventures through Westeros.