How To Watch The NFL Playoffs Online And On TV And Stream Every Game

It seems like it was just yesterday the NFL season was getting started, but now it’s down to only 14 teams with a shot at all the glory. Over the course of the next month, the best teams in the league will go head-to-head to win the AFC and NFC Championships and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII and compete with all those star-studded commercials.

But with more channels and streaming services hosting games than ever before over the course of the next few weekends, keeping track of all the Xs and Os of how to watch it all can be as difficult as telling the difference between various defensive formations. But worry not, football fans, as we have put together a quick breakdown of how to watch the 2023 NFL playoffs online and on TV so you can stream every game.

NFL Wild Card Round (January 14 - 16)

Anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription, or who uses their Paramount+ membership to watch live NFL games each week are in for a real treat in the first round of the playoffs, which the NFL is calling “Super Wild Card Weekend (opens in new tab).” And the league isn’t lying, as a total of six games will be played on various channels and streaming platforms over the course of three days, including on ESPN+, which is available with the Disney+ bundle.

Here is a breakdown of all six of those games in the Wild Card round:

Seahawks vs 49ers - 4:30 p.m. (ET), Saturday, January 14 on Fox

Chargers vs Jaguars - 8:15 p.m. (ET), Saturday, January 14 on NBC

Dolphins vs Bills - 1 p.m. (ET), Sunday, January 15 on CBS

Giants vs Vikings - 4:30 p.m. (ET), Sunday, January 15 on Fox

Ravens vs Bengals - 8:15 p.m. (ET), Sunday, January 15 on NBC

Cowboys vs Buccaneers - 8:15 p.m. (ET), Monday, January 16 on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC

(opens in new tab) How to watch Fox without cable

While Fox comes as a part of most cable packages, for those who've cut the cord and want to watch NFL playoffs online, there are a number of OTT options. Sling TV (opens in new tab) hosts Fox on its Sling Blue package alongside 40+ other channels. It costs $40 a month, though new customers can currently save 50% on their first month (opens in new tab). For a more full cable experience, FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers over 140 channels and offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Thereafter you'll pay from $74.99 a month. You can also get Fox on DirecTV (opens in new tab), Hulu + Live TV plan, YouTube TV, and others.

(opens in new tab) Paramount+: from $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year (opens in new tab)

Home to CBS TV shows and Paramount movies, Paramount+ will be the place to watch NFL playoffs airing on CBS. New and eligible returning subscribers can even benefit from a free trial period. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free with Premium from $9.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV: from $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year (opens in new tab)

Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV, and catch all the playoffs airing on NBC right here. Costing as little as $4.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

(opens in new tab) ESPN+: $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year (opens in new tab)

Home to live sports including NFL, UFC, and the FA Cup, ESPN+ also hosts documentaries and more. For NFL playoffs airing on ESPN channels, get all the coverage on ESPN+ too. Sign up for it on its own, or get better value for money with the Disney+ bundle, including ESPN+ across Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month (opens in new tab) ($19.99 a month to avoid commercials).

NFL Divisional Round (January 21 - 22)

The schedule for the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs has yet to be finalized, but the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFC and AFC top seeds, respectively, will each host the lowest seed in their respective conferences on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. Expect more details upon the conclusion of the Wild Card round.

NFL Conference Championships (January 29)

We don’t yet know who will be playing in NFC and AFC Championship games, but both matchups will be held on Sunday, January 29. The AFC Championship is typically hosted by CBS with the NFC Championship game being broadcast on Fox, but expect more details to be released in the coming weeks.

Super Bowl LVII (February 12)

There is a lot of football that needs to happen before we know who will be meeting in the desert for Super Bowl LVII, but pretty much everything else about the biggest sporting event of the year has been ironed out well in advance. This includes everything from the time of kickoff to the Halftime show performer, which happens to be Rihanna this year .

And because of the three-year revolving broadcast schedule for the big game, the Super Bowl will air live on Fox (the game was on NBC in 2022, CBS in 2021) when it kicks off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12.