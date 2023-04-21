How To Watch The Original U.S. Power Rangers TV Show, The Movies And More

For those of us who grew up in the early to mid 1990s, few shows mean as much as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the iconic TV series that took the world by storm 30 years ago. Though various incarnations have filled the small screen, come to theaters, and lined toy store shelves for the past few decades, we’re currently in the middle of the franchise’s resurgence, thanks in part to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always reunion special and millennials of a certain age not being able to let go of their childhood nostalgia .

That being said, there are probably some of us who want to go back and watch the original run of the landmark series, the 1995 movie based on the property, and several other titles from more than a quarter-century ago. Because I fall into that camp, I’ve put together a little rundown of the various ways to watch the Power Rangers take on Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, Ivan Ooze, and even Goldar.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993 - 1995)

On August 28, 1993, the world changed for millions of kids around the world with the debut of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The Fox Kids series, which followed a group of teenagers from Angel Grove, California be transformed into ninja-like warriors to take on all kinds of evil, was an immediate and undeniable hit that took over essentially every aspect of its target audience’s life (as well as their parents’ wallets) for years to come.

This is obviously the best place to start for anyone who wants a trip down memory lane or those who weren’t around when the Power Rangers first tried out their new abilities or combined their Zords (animal-based assault vehicles) to form the Megazord. The first three seasons (plus a recut of the debut season that cuts the episode count in half) are available for anyone with a Netflix subscription .

Stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Buy Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Get it on DVD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Released at the peak of the property’s popularity, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie came out in the summer of 1995 and follows the titular heroes as they battled their biggest and baddest enemy yet: Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman). After the extremely evil (and purple) villain takes out the source of the Power Rangers’ power, the teenagers have to find a new path in life if they are to defeat Ooze and save Angel Grove, and Earth in general, from utter destruction.

Buy Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie on Blu-ray on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Power Rangers Zeo (1996)

Following the conclusion of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1995, fans of the franchise were treated to a new series in April 1996 that brought back some familiar faces as well as some new and destructive enemies. Power Rangers Zeo ran for a single season consisting of 50 episodes and followed the group’s quest to prevent the Machine Empire, led by King Mondo (David Stenstrom) and Queen Machina (Alex Borstein) from taking over the planet.

Franchise mainstays, like the late Jason David Frank , Johnny Yong Bosch, Catherine Sutherland, and Austin St. John returned for the continuation series, though in vastly different color-themed suits and zords.

Buy Power Rangers Zeo on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Get it on DVD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Released a little less than two years after the franchise’s first theatrical outing, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie kicked off the next wave of adventures for the property with a high-octane and adrenaline-fueled thrillride. This time around, the Power Rangers, once again led by Jason David Frank’s Tommy Oliver, take on a new enemy, Divatox (Hilary Shepard Turner), a space pirate with aspirations of marrying the demonic Maligore (Mike Deak) and destroying the galaxy.

Rent/Buy Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Get it on Blu-ray on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Power Rangers Turbo (TV Show) (1997)

Shortly after Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie hit the big screen, fans of the franchise were treated to another TV series that picked up after the events of the theatrical release. After the defeat of Maligore, Divatox comes back for revenge, with the Power Rangers at the top of her list of grievances. If that isn’t bad enough, the Rangers learn of a plan from the future that will unite all of their fiercest foes against a common enemy.

Buy Power Rangers Turbo (TV Show) on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Get it on DVD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: lionsgate)

Power Rangers (2017)

Released in 2017, Power Rangers serves as a reboot of the franchise with a film that loosely follows the plot from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' pilot episode, “Day of the Dumpster.” However, instead of being a TV show featuring footage from the Super Sentai Zyuranger Japanese series, the movie was a massive action spectacle with several A-listers and state-of-the-art special effects.

The film follows five teenagers as they become unlikely heroes following the arrival of Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks), who sets out to destroy the planet. But with the help of Zordon (Bryan Cranston) and Alpha 5 (Bill Hader), the troubled high schoolers become the mightiest force in Angel Grove, and on Earth. Though it’s been more than a half-decade since the movie left us hanging, some still think a sequel needs to happen .

Stream Power Rangers on Freevee. (opens in new tab)

Rent/Buy Power Rangers on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Get it on Blu-ray on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023)

Released in April 2023, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always was both a celebration of the franchise’s lasting legacy and a new adventure featuring new and returning cast members like David Yost’s Billy Cranston and Walter Emanual Jones’ Zack Taylor. But OG rangers weren’t the only characters to come back, as the group’s original nemesis, Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson), showed up with a new look but the same burning hatred for the Power Rangers.

Stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: TV Asahi)

Super Sentai Zyuranger (1992 - 1993)

If you watched Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as a kid and wondered why the footage of the Power Rangers in their suits (and Zords) looked vastly different than the scenes of the teenagers hanging out in their street clothes, it’s because the action sequences were taken from the Japanese TV series, Super Sentai Zyuranger, specifically, the long-running series’ 16th installment.

You can go back and watch the full series for free right now, as a version with English subtitles is streaming on Tubi.

Stream Super Sentai Zyuranger on Tubi.

Get it on DVD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

The Battle of '90s TV Titans Power Rangers Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: What Was The Better '90s Series

This is just a small portion of the Power Rangers shows that are available to watch right now, because honestly, we had to stop somewhere. Netflix and other streaming services currently offer seasons like Power Rangers Dino Fury, Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and multiple others.