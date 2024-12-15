How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Finale Online And From Anywhere Tonight

How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Finale Online

Can we get a yee-haw!!? Years of sibling enmity, unscrupulous ambition, and a gritty determination to maintain ownership of the Yellowstone are about to culminate in the show’s wildly explosive swansong. With Taylor Sheridan back at the reins as director, viewers can expect an emotional mule-kick of an episode as John is laid to rest and Beth makes good on her promise to “avenge” him. Hold onto your cowboy hats as we explain below how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 finale online and from anywhere for free with a Philo subscription.

*Warning –Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers ahead*

Since its debut in 2018, we’ve followed John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he’s fought tooth and claw to preserve Yellowstone – his family home and the largest contiguous ranch in Montana – from land developers like Market Equities, Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Broken Rock Indian reservation. Heck, even his own flesh and blood. And when Season 5 returned with the shocking news of his “suicide” – later revealed to be a contract killing – it further hastened its demise, despite the best efforts of loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) and her brother Kayce (Luke Grimes).

Admittedly, the series’ was compromised by production delays that led to Kevin Costner’s premature departure. Season 5 Part 2 began with John Dutton being written out of the show in rather arbitrary fashion. But that lit the fuse for a volley of nail-biting episodes and shocking developments – the murder of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) in broad daylight, the tragically random death of Colby (Denim Richards) – that all but guarantees an explosive, powder keg ending.

The storyline we’re most relishing seeing resolved? The bitter sibling enmity between Beth and her snivelling brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). The Montana Attorney General will be hoping to save face by publicly denying a relationship to Market Equities’ Sarah Attwood while praising Montana and his father’s accomplishments in office. Yet, as we saw in the finale teaser trailer, nothing will stop Beth avenging her father. She and Jamie are on course for an ill-fated showdown, and Wes Bentley’s character is more likely to exit the show with a tag on his toe, rather than his own spin-off (unlike Kelly Reilley and Cole Hauser...more on that below).

Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand Ryan, is adamant that series’ finale will more than satisfy fans, telling Entertainment Tonight that, “We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be.” PR hyperbole? We’ve got our fingers crossed that Sheridan does indeed deliver an epic conclusion to six years of Dutton family drama.

Ready to ride one last time? We explain everything below for how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 finale online and from anywhere.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 finale online for free in the US

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Prepare for one heck of a showdown. US viewers can watch Yellowstone Season 5 finale on the Paramount Network this Sunday, November 17 at 8pm ET/PT.

And if you don’t have cable, there are plenty of ways to watch the concluding episodes of Yellowstone live online:

Philo is one of the most affordable options. For just $28 a month, members will get access to over 70 channels, including AMC, Lifetime, MGM Pus, MTV, and Starz, in addition to the Paramount Network. In even better news, if you’re a new subscriber, you take the platform for complimentary spin with its 7-day free trial.

There’s also Sling, another great value OTT service. Sign up to either Sling TV subscription plan, which are currently available from $20 for your first month (and from $40 thereafter). However, you’ll need to add the Entertainment add-on – comprised of 10 channels, including the Paramount Network – for an additional $6 a month.

FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement, though more expensive as a result. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory first month at $59.99) and provide you with around 200 channels. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

Looking to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 5 (Part 1)? You’ll want to bag a Peacock membership for a $7.99 fee. That’s where the latest episodes of Yellowstone will be made available to stream, though you'll have to wait a few months after their linear TV release for Part 2.

Overseas and want to access your US-only services as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Yellowstone Season 5 online just as you would at home.

While services like Philo block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Philo. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Philo, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10, head to a platform like Philo or Sling TV.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 finale online in the UK

(Image credit: Paramount)

Those in the UK can watch Yellowstone Season 5’s concluding episode on Paramount Plus from Monday, December 16, as the Dutton family saga reaches its thrilling conclusion.

A membership costs from £4.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) tier and £7.99 with the Standard plan (£70.99 a year for the annual option). However, a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 finale online in Canada

Canadians can watch the final episode of Yellowstone Season 5 exclusively on Paramount Plus when it arrives on Sunday, December 15.

Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 finale online for free in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussies will require a Stan plan if they want to see Yellowstone Season 5’s explosive ending. Series finale “Life is a Promise” will be available on the streamer from Monday, December 16 as of 6.30pm AEDT.

Subscriptions begin at AU$12 per month, but new subscribers won’t pay a thing initially thanks to its 30 day free trial offer.

A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Yellowstone Season 5. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

