Is Howdy Worth 3 Dollars A Month? Let's Talk About Roku's Budget-Friendly Streaming Service

There are so many streaming services out there, ranging from the multitude of paid apps to what feels like the wild west of free streamers. Then there’s Howdy, the budget-friendly platform launched by Roku back in August 2025. After being bombarded with ads and the pre-installed app's logo bouncing around whenever I turn on my Roku for the past six months, I recently decided to see what this was all about and whether it’s worth the low monthly fee.

Though you’re not going to have the seemingly endless options available to you with a Netflix subscription or a Disney+ subscription, this little streamer does give you a lot of bang for your buck (or $3). Is it perfect? No, but it is ad-free. That said, there are some pros and cons that come with this over-the-top streaming service that I want to talk about.

Wait, How Much Does Howdy Cost? Are There Really No Ads?

It’s true, it’s true. Howdy is only going to cost you $2.99 per month to watch thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, and other videos (some of my daughter’s favorite creators have videos on the service). For a price that low (seriously, this is as cheap as it gets), no one would hold it against you if you thought this thing was going to be loaded with ads whenever you start watching something, but that’s not the case.

There are no ads. Let me repeat, there are no ads. For those of us who’ve been paying a premium to have an ad-free experience with our HBO Max subscriptions and pretty much everything else, this is honestly a breath of fresh air, especially considering the number of great movies and shows ready to be watched with no interruptions.

How Do You Sign Up And Use Howdy?

If you have a Roku, like the ones that routinely go on sale on Amazon, there’s a good chance you already have the Howdy app downloaded on your device. Remember back in 2014 when Apple automatically added U2’s Songs of Innocence album onto everyone’s iTunes accounts? It’s like a less-annoying version of that.

As I mentioned above, the app logo bounces around when scrolling through your streaming channels on the Roku main screen, so you can’t really miss it. All you have to do is click on it and then start the process of signing up. If you have a Roku account, you’ll just need to follow a few prompts, and then you’re cooking, well, streaming.

There Are Some Great Movies And TV Shows In The Comparibly Small Library

We’ve gone over how much Howdy costs and how to get the service, but what about the movie selection? This is why we’re here, right? Well, you’ll be surprised by the massive collection of some of the best action movies, unforgettable and iconic ‘90s movies, and award-winning dramas that are all available for that low, low price of $2.99 per month.

Though the library can sometimes be clunky to navigate at times, spend a few minutes going through titles, and you’ll find the likes of The Fugitive, Dave, Ghostbusters, and Apocalypse Now. And that’s barely scratching the surface.

There are also hundreds of TV shows ready to be watched over on Howdy. From the likes of Unsolved Mysteries to Weeds to all-time great sitcoms like The Drew Carey Show, there’s so much to choose from. Sure, you won’t find the latest small-screen offerings, but you’ll find some hidden treasures like Corner Gas. Seriously, this Canadian comedy series from the early aughts is a great way to laugh and relax.

The Howdy App Works Great On Your Roku, Not So Much On Other Devices

I’ve gone over the things Howdy does well, but what about the areas where it falls short? Well, this is a mixed bag, but I’ve noticed there are some issues when it comes to using the app on non-Roku devices. This is the be expected since it’s a Roku-made app, but I was turned off by the wonkiness of the platform on both my phone and computer.

Before I get into those devices, let me first break down how it works on a Roku. I was not shocked to discover that Howdy works like a charm on my Roku 4K streaming stick, but I was taken aback by how well a $3 streaming platform works. Navigating the user interface is a breeze, and it’s easy to find whatever you’re looking for on the app. I did notice some movies going into the wrong categories, but that’s the case with all the streamers. There’s little to no buffering when pressing play, the movie quality is great, and I really have no complaints.

However, it’s a different story when it comes to using the streamer in a web browser or on a phone. The internet stuff isn’t the end of the world, as it’s not rare for platforms like Paramount+ and Hulu to have some issues with it comes to navigation and whatnot. Watching Howdy on my iPhone wasn’t the worst thing I’ve ever done, but there are too many steps to simply watch a movie.

There isn’t a Howdy app in the Apple store, so you go through your Roku app to watch something. It doesn’t end there, as you then have to click on how you want to watch it – on your connected Roku device or your phone. It’s not a dealbreaker for me, but it is a frustrating experience at times.

So, Is Howdy Worth It?

I mean, with Howdy costing less than a cup of coffee and offering a surprising number of great movies and TV shows, it’s not a bad deal at all. Sure, there are some issues here and there, but those aren’t annoying enough for me to cancel or anything like that. It’s not something I’m going to use as my main streamer, but it’s a great option that is only $2.99 a month.

If you want to try it out and see what all the fuss is about, I don’t think it would hurt to get Howdy for a month (or more).