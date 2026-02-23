Hoopla Is A Great (And Free) Streaming Service, But It's More Than Just Movies And Shows

When I moved to my town about a decade ago, one of the first things I did was sign up for a library card. After filling out all the paperwork, getting my card, and learning the ins and outs of the system, I was introduced to Hoopla, a free streaming service loaded with tons of movies, shows, and so much more. Since then, I’ve used it to watch everything from Best Picture winners to critically acclaimed documentaries and cult classics. But that’s not all…

Unlike a Netflix subscription or even an HBO Max subscription, both of which have some great perks, signing up for Hoopla gives you much more than streaming titles. Much like a physical library, this multimedia service gives you access to all kinds of books (ebooks, comic books, audiobooks, etc.), music, and so much more. Best of all, it’s completely free!

Hoopla Is A Compltely Free Streaming Service, And There Are No Ads

Free streaming services are a dime-a-dozen these days, with everything from Tubi to Pluto TV offering great collections of free movies streaming. However, those, and others like them, are loaded with annoying ads that sneak up (and get gradually worse) and make the movie-watching process a downright chore.

That’s not the case with Hoopla, as it’s not only free but also ad-free. No commercials before a movie, no breaks between episodes, no disruptions. However, there is one thing you do need to use the service.

You Sign Up For Hoopla With A Library Card

Just like the Kanopy streaming service, you will need a library card to use Hoopla. If you already have a card at your local library, then all you need to do is register for an account, which is an easy and pain-free process. Just go to the Hoopla website (or open the app on a support device), search for your library, enter your card number and your email address, and then start checking everything that’s available.

In the event you don’t have a library card, you will need to go to your local library, fill out a form, get the card, and then come back to Hoopla. Each library is different, but all I needed was proof of address and a valid ID.

You Get A Limited Number Of Titles Per Month

Hoopla is free and features no ads, but there is one drawback to the platform in that you can only check out a limited number of items per month. Basically, at the start of the month you’ll have anywhere from four to eight “borrows” that you use over the next 30 days. Once one use the month’s allotment, you have to wait for the next to become available (there is no rollover). This can cause some frustration if you check something out that you don’t like and end up wasting one of your borrows, but you live and you learn.

On the brightside, Hoopla does offer some options to help you stretch those borrows in the form of BingePasses. These range from Great Courses titles to a collection of Ken Burns documentaries to access to the Curiosty Stream service. You essentially get access to a large number of titles while only using one of your borrows.

There is also something called Bonus Borrows, a program that adds a selection of titles that don’t count against your total. These are added the final seven days of each month. This list changes all the time, so make sure to check back during the final week of each month to see what you can watch or read.

You Can Find Some Screen Gems (And Cult Classics) On Hoopla

With all the nitty-gritty details regarding how to get Hoopla out of the way, we have to talk about the vast library of movies and shows waiting to be watched. Browsing through the library at the time of this writing in February 2026, I quickly found a collection of great A24 movies including the incredible Obvious Child and stomach-churning Green Room. There’s also a great tribute to the late Robert Duvall, including his Oscar-winning performance in the country music classic Tender Mercies.

If you’re a fan of BBC shows like Luther and the U.K. version of The Office, Hoopla has you covered. Then there are classics like Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and The French Chef with Julia Child. I mean there’s even a massive collection of anime titles available, including Pokemon, Dragon Ball GT, and One Piece.

Hoopla Also Has A Collection Of E-Books And Audiobooks

Considering Hoopla is operated in conjunction with library systems across the United States, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the platform boasts a large collection of books, both in the form of digital e-books and audiobooks.

Speaking on the former, I’ve spent many nights going through Hoopla’s library to find books to read for my daughter. Whether I’m on my phone or computer, we’ve found great success with the books, and even have guided readings, which is perfect for pre-schoolers and kindergarteners starting their reading journeys.

Where the platform really shines, however, is with its audiobook collection. You’ll find fan-favorites like the Harry Potter series, but you’ll also find trendy books that are added when new book-to-screen adaptations come out. At the time of this writing, audiobooks for Wuthering Heights and The Night Agent are easy to find.

There’s Also A Massive Library Of Music

Another thing that’s really cool about Hoopla is its library of music that’s available at any given time. Whether you want to listen to the Academy Award-nominated “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack or Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl or the Hamilton Broadway recording, this robust platform has you covered. New music is added all the time, so it wouldn’t hurt to check back each week or month to see what’s available.

Hoopla's Supported Devices

There are few things more aggravating than finding a streaming service and realizing that it doesn’t work on your device. Well, you probably won’t have to worry about that with Hoopla, as it works on hardware like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iPhones, Android devices, and multiple internet browsers.

All in all, Hoopla is a great and robust streaming platform that can handle most, if not all, of your needs. Sure, there are some painpoints like the limited number of rentals, but hey, it's free!