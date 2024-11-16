Hulu Continues Its Epic Run Of FX Content With A New Crime Drama That's Over 90% On Rotten Tomatoes, And Now I Know What I'm Binging This Weekend

Well, you can always count on FX to produce some of the best shows on Hulu . From The Bear to Shōgun to Fargo and more, there’s a whole bunch of series that fall on this list that make this streak of hits epic. Now, there’s a new entry, as FX’s latest show Say Nothing has just hit the streamer after getting good reviews and over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. That means I know exactly what I’m binge-watching this weekend…

Not to be hyperbolic, but it’s quite rare to find an FX show that doesn’t rock. On the 2024 TV schedule alone, we’ve gotten so many great FX dramas like Fargo and Shōgun as well as comedies like Season 3 of The Bear (which could also be a drama), the first fabulous season of English Teacher and the final season What We Do In The Shadows . Now, we can add Say Nothing to this list of bangers.

Before we get into what Say Nothing is about, first let me hit you with its Rotten Tomatoes score. This drama currently sits at 92% on the Tomatometer, which is seriously impressive and right in line with its fellow FX shows. For a bit of context, here are pieces of some reviews quoted with its fresh score:

“It’s a terrible story of a terrible time that is barely over. And it is a beautifully acted interrogation of the power of silence, the loyalty it proves and the burden it brings. However, it feels overly sympathetic to its main characters.” -Lucy Mangan from The Guardian

“FX’s latest historical drama may be called Say Nothing, but make no mistake, this excellent series has plenty to say.” -Lacy Baugher from Tell-Tale TV

“The series, thanks to solid writing and even better acting, conjures many of the same emotions -- anguish, dread, sorrow -- as Keefe’s acclaimed 2018 book, and that’s quite an achievement.” -Mark Shanahan from The Boston Globe

“Say Nothing is a triumph.” -Meghan O’Keefe from Decider

Well, those alone are enough to get me to use my Hulu subscription to binge all nine episodes at once. However, I’m even more inclined to watch Say Nothing after learning more about what it’s based on.

Say Nothing is a book-to-screen adaptation of Patrick Radden Keefe’s 2018 book Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland. While many reviews point out that the show takes creative liberties – as many adaptations do – the series is based on real events and captures the essence of this time well.

This drama is a “story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles,” FX Network’s site notes. It begins with the murder of Jean McConville, who was a mother of ten, in 1972 and then spans across four decades. Generally, it follows members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) during this challenging time, and it “explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs.”

The trailer for the series shows also off its high action and seemingly fast pace, while also highlighting the heavy and important themes and historical lessons in the show, as you can see below:

On top of all that, the series stars Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price, a woman involved in the murder of Jean McConville and one of the “potent symbols of radical politics.” Before this, she was in Tuesday with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and she had roles in shows like Bloodlands and movies like She Said. So, it seems like this new project could be a star-making part.

Overall, the more I learn about Say Nothing, the more I want to binge-watch it ASAP. It sounds incredible, fearless and unique, just like FX’s other great shows, and if I were you, I’d make sure to check it out on Hulu.