Why Did Wally Make THAT Choice About His Door In School Spirits? Milo Manheim Answered For Us

Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of School Spirits are ahead!

Since the moment School Spirits Season 2 ended , I’ve been wondering about Wally . While Milo Manheim’s involvement in Season 3 was confirmed, his character’s fate was not, because the last time we saw him, he was standing in front of his door. Thankfully, in the first few minutes of Season 3, we found out the choice Wally made, and I got to ask the actor who plays him why he did it.

When Wally’s door appeared, I sincerely didn’t know if he’d decide to walk through it or not. The showrunners told me that he’d grown so much that he deserved this kind of closure. However, the end of Season 2 left things unclear. Season 3 clarifies everything quickly, though, because we watch Wally literally close his door. So, I asked Milo Manheim why his character made that choice, and in response, he said:

Something that I was thinking about when we were shooting that scene was [in] Season 1, Episode 8, I believe I have a scene with Charley right after Dawn leaves, and I talk about how I wouldn't just want to leave, I would want to say goodbye, you know?

During the Season 1 scene Manheim referenced, Wally tells Charley that he does not want to go without saying goodbye first. He says that he “didn’t get a goodbye last time,” in reference to when he died, and he won’t leave the spirits that way. He does not just want to “disappear.” So, it makes sense that he closed his door when it appeared recently.

Now, in the first three episodes that dropped on the 2026 TV schedule , Wally’s commitment to helping Maddie, Simon and the ghosts is unwavering, as well. It’s clear that he does not want to go anywhere for that reason, too. To that point, the Thanksgiving actor told me that he knows Wally loves his ghost friends “more than life itself.” Plus, he has unfinished business to deal with, as the actor expained:

And Wally truly loves the friends that he's made in the afterlife, more than life itself. And also, I mean, I think, whether or not there was unfinished business, I think he would have not just taken it in that moment anyway. But he has some stuff that he feels he needs to fix, for Maddie, for Simon, for his friends. So it was really just unfinished business.

Now, what is that unfinished business? I’d assume part of it is his relationship with Maddie, which is in a precarious place considering she’s a human and he is a ghost. I'd also guess that the mysteries in the school have to do with it, too. However, the Zombies star told me that when it comes to this “unfinished business,” “we’ll cross that bridge” this season:

But yeah, we'll cross that bridge. I'm happy that he made that choice.

Overall, there are lots of reasons why Wally didn’t go through his door, and it’s clear that he’s going to play a pivotal role in Season 3 of this great Paramount+ show . Between his relationship with Maddie and his determination to help Simon, Milo Manheim’s character is right in the middle of the action, and it’s not time for him to go just yet.

Now, the question is: Will he go through his door this season? Will he get the closure he needs to do that? Or will Wally stick around a bit longer? Only time will tell.