I Liked Jennifer Garner's Family Switch, But One Scene From The Netflix Movie Drove Me Crazy

The streaming wars have been going on for years, although Netflix might be the one with the most original content. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to a new holiday comedy Family Switch, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms. The movie is Freaky Friday meets Christmas, and was a super fun weekend watch. But while I liked Family Switch, one scene drove me crazy. Specifically the soccer match sequence.

Around halfway through Family Switch, Jennifer Garner's character Jess, within the body of her daughter Cece, tries to get through a soccer match and her chance to try out for a recruiter. This is a fun concept, but the way the scene was handled was baffling. I mean, these high school players were facing off in a FRIGGIN' STADIUM. In what world would that happen?

Not only is the soccer match in a stadium, but that bad boy is packed. It seems like everyone from the area was somehow in attendance, rather than it being a motley group of parents like the way it is in the real world. While Family's Switch's 13 Going on 30-esque hijinx were super fun, I found myself baffled throughout this entire scene.

Not only is Cece's soccer match in a stadium, but there are even a pair of announcers who are commentating. Once again, this is a kid's game! Not only do they seemingly know all the player's names by heart, but they're specifically talking smack about Cece's poor playing throughout the entire thing. I watched this scene asking myself what was going on, and who had hurt these announcers earlier in their lives.

Aside from this sequence I had a great time streaming Jennifer Garner's new Netflix comedy. The cast of Family Switch is all really bringing it, especially Garner, Ed Helms, and Rita Moreno. While some wanted Family Switch to take bigger risks, I thought it stayed in its lane and went down easy. That is, except for the soccer scene, which will continue to keep me up at night for the foreseeable future.

Family Switch has been trending on Netflix since its debut, with Jennifer Garner going viral for recreating the dance number. While we've all seen Freaky Friday before, we've never seen an entire family switch places. That includes the family dog and the baby, which makes for a great running joke throughout the movie's brisk 105-minute runtime.

While Jennifer Garner has some acclaimed dramatic credits, Family Switch once again proved how killer her comedic timing can be. Just like in 13 Going on 30, she's able to perfectly embody a teenager to hilarious results. I wouldn't be opposed to a holiday sequel, but hopefully we stay out of any soccer stadiums unless it's appropriate.

