Family Switch: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Comedy Movie

Plenty of great movies tend to take advantage of the body-swapping trope – because it's such an effective one. We could go over to the horror comedy genre and look at Freaky or discuss one of the most well known body-swapping movies, Freaky Friday , starring Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. But today, we're going to be talking about a new entry in this particular stable of films -- one starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms. The new flick is heading to Netflix later this year, and fans may want to consider checking it out. On that note, let's talk about the Family Switch release date as well as other facts about the forthcoming 2023 new movie release.

Get ready, movie fans, because Family Switch will be available to stream starting on November 30, 2023. So be sure to add it to your 2023 Netflix movie release watch list.

The next few months are going to be quite eventful for Netflix. Some of its biggest movies to release during that time are the music biopic Maestro , starring Bradley Cooper , and a new animated film titled Leo , which features Adam Sandler as the titular character. Needless to say, there's some interesting content heading to the platform, and the body-swap romp is an interesting addition.

Jennifer Garner And Ed Helms Star As Two Parents

As previously mentioned, Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms are set to be the main stars of Family Switch. Garner and Helms will play Jess and Bill Walker, respectively. Both actors have an exceptional amount of experience in the realm of comedy and are sure to rock their roles.

Jennifer Garner has had experience when it comes to a tale about one experiences changes with their body, too. She was the star of the 13 Going On 30 cast after all. The film tells the story of a teen who wishes to be 30 years old and, thanks to some magic dust, she wakes up one morning to find that she's reached that very age. Additionally, Garner has appeared in many major films, such as The Adam Project, Love, Simon, Daredevil and its spinoff, Elektra.

Ed Helms is another major comedic star who's starred in his fair share of comedic movies and TV shows. He gained a lot of notoriety as a member of the Hangover cast but, even ahead of that, he was known as a member of the cast of The Office from 2006 to 2013. Aside from that, Helms has appeared in films such as The Lorax, We're The Millers, Vacation, Tag and Together.

I like the idea of these two playing spouses, and I'm excited to see how they bounce off each other.

Emma Myers And Brady Noon Star As The Children

Family movies like this one usually involve kids and, in Family Switch, they'll be played by Emma Myers and Brady Noon. According to their casting announcement from Deadline in December 2022, the characters' names are CC and Wyatt.

These young stars have made names for themselves in the entertainment industry over the last few years. Emma Myers gained fame from her role as Enid as part of the Wednesday cast and will appear in the adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder . Meanwhile, Brady Noon had a prominent role in the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and has appeared in notable productions like Boardwalk Empire, Marry Me and Good Boys.

Rita Moreno, King Bach, And Several Others Are Set To Co-Star

Variety announced in January 2023 that several stars had also signed on to join the cast.

The roster includes Rita Moreno (West Side Story), King Bach (The Babysitter), Pete Holmes (Home Sweet Home Alone), Cyrus Arnold (Mr. Harrigan's Phone), Dan Finnerty (Hocus Pocus 2), Vanessa Carrasco (New Amsterdam) and Naomi Ekperigin (Mythic Quest). Character details are unknown at this time.

Family Switch Is Like Freaky Friday But Sees The Main Family Members Getting Swapped

If you want an idea of what Family Switch is about, think Freaky Friday but with more people getting switched. Based on the novel Bedtime for Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal, the movie tells the story of a family that's growing apart as the children grow up and become more distant. However, when they all encounter an astrological reader, they wake up to find that they've magically swapped bodies.

With that, they have to figure out how to work as a unit when everyone has their own specific goals that they need to be achieve on that day, including nabbing a job promotion or nailing a college interview.

A producer of Family Switch, Lawrence Grey, actually spoke about the story during an interview with Collider in October 2022. Among the topics he discussed was how the movie was inspiring by other notable features:

I thought about movies like 21 Jump Street, where there's a real meta deconstruction of the subgenre you know. So, very early on, I worked with the writer, and we scripted the scene where the family is completely aghast and incredulous that this is happening, and they even say, 'This is the first time in history it's ever happened.' The mom says something like, 'Yeah, I'm 13 going on 30,' the dad says, 'I'm 17 again!' The characters invariably reference every classic body switch movie you've ever seen, but it's as if they've never seen it before.

Those comments are definitely enough to pique my interest, and I can't wait to see the hilarity that ensues.

McG Directed The Film

The last fact we should discuss is that McG directed Family Switch. The filmmaker is known for many movies, but he's arguably most famous for his directorial debut -- 2000's Charlie's Angels, which launched a film franchise based on the TV show of the same name.

McG spoke about the movie in August 2023 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly , saying that Family Switch is "very meta" and that this is the kind of movie that "the world" needs right now. Additionally, he shared what one of his biggest hopes for the film is:

We hope that it's surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think. I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what's going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that.

The director's body of work also includes Terminator Salvation, This Means War, The Babysitter, Fastlane, Supernatural and Chuck. He even helped produce the hit young adult drama The O.C. Most recently, McG helmed 2020's The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and he's currently set to direct a new film called The Uglies.

There are plenty of reasons to look forward to Family Switch, and I, for one, can't wait for November 30 to arrive so I can grab my Netflix subscription and stream it.